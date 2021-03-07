home Food Olives

Olives

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Food
Posted on
Photo: Martin Burrow

Olive = a small oval fruit with a hard pit and bitter flesh, green when unripe and brownish black when ripe, used as food, and as a source of oil

University of California: The olive tree, Olea europaea, valued for both its beauty and its fruit, has been a part of Mediterranean civilization since before recorded history. The olive was cultivated and its oil traded as early as 3000 B.C.E. Olives and olive oil have been used for food, cooking, medicine, salve, soap, and lamp fuel.

Elsewhere on the Web
cooksinfo.com/raw-olives
anrcatalog.ucanr.edu/pdf/8267.pdf

Russian Olives
Introduced Species Summary Project Russian Olive (Elaeagnus angustifolia L.)
Eat the weeds
Nature Notes: Russian olive trees as ornamentals or weeds?

Photos

Intensive olive groves, Tunisia

Planeta.com

Fruit
Trees
Trees Links

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.