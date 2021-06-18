Open science = Movement to make scientific research, data and dissemination accessible to all levels of an inquiring society, amateur and professional.
Headlines
Some facts on Sci-Hub that Wikipedia gets wrong
You Pay to Read Research You Fund. That’s Ludicrous – Wired
An easy way to get your photos into Wikimedia
Top scientific publisher chooses not to advance open access – The Conversation
Open science is a research accelerator
Recommended Listening
The case of open science – The present global knowledge system is good at generating knowledge, but poor at sharing it.
Congress Unplugged! Set the default to Open – There is a growing movement to change the lack of taxpayer’s access to scientific research by supporting policies that require all published results to be made available to the public, free, online as soon as possible. This talk by Heather Joseph will outline actions you can take to get involved and make taxpayer-funded science openly.
Elsewhere on the Web
opensciencefederation.com – @openscience
scienceonline.com/live/archive
pantonprinciples.org
Open Science
thewinnower.com – @theWinnower
scienceopen.com – @Science_Open
Proposal for a cluster of “Open Science” events at ESA 2016 –@ESAOpenSci
sci-hub.tw
waset.org
Quotes
Scientists don’t get paid to rediscover yesterday’s discoveries. Nowadays most of them get paid for adding to the ever-growing pile of the world’s unread scientific literature. There is a growing disconnect between the emphasis placed on scientific publication, as the main way forward in a scientist’s career, and the delivery of the knowledge that they have generated to society. Indeed it sometimes seems to me that scientists are rewarded for publishing science and punished for publicising it.
– Julian Cribb, The case of open science
Spotlight: Elife Sciences
elifesciences.org – @elife
Flickr
Facebook
Open Science and Elsevier
thecostofknowledge.com – @costofknowledge
elsevier.com/about/open-science
Why I Won’t Review or Write for Elsevier and Other Commercial Scientific Journals
Inaccessibility
The growing inaccessibility of science
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Open science
Planeta