Open science = Movement to make scientific research, data and dissemination accessible to all levels of an inquiring society, amateur and professional.

Some facts on Sci-Hub that Wikipedia gets wrong

You Pay to Read Research You Fund. That’s Ludicrous – Wired

An easy way to get your photos into Wikimedia

Top scientific publisher chooses not to advance open access – The Conversation

Open science is a research accelerator

The case of open science – The present global knowledge system is good at generating knowledge, but poor at sharing it.



Congress Unplugged! Set the default to Open – There is a growing movement to change the lack of taxpayer’s access to scientific research by supporting policies that require all published results to be made available to the public, free, online as soon as possible. This talk by Heather Joseph will outline actions you can take to get involved and make taxpayer-funded science openly.

Scientists don’t get paid to rediscover yesterday’s discoveries. Nowadays most of them get paid for adding to the ever-growing pile of the world’s unread scientific literature. There is a growing disconnect between the emphasis placed on scientific publication, as the main way forward in a scientist’s career, and the delivery of the knowledge that they have generated to society. Indeed it sometimes seems to me that scientists are rewarded for publishing science and punished for publicising it.

– Julian Cribb, The case of open science

Why I Won’t Review or Write for Elsevier and Other Commercial Scientific Journals



The growing inaccessibility of science

No more words needed pic.twitter.com/95FMv4bh6N — Career Conversations (@careerconversa1) June 16, 2021

12.7 days from submission to publication? I suppose you have to respect the precision there, but wow. MDPI is churning out special issues so suspiciously quickly – this is from an invite I just got on urban biodiversity, which I do NOT work on. pic.twitter.com/gNzWx5QS3e — 🌎 Dr. Rachel Golden Kroner (@RachGolden) June 2, 2021

Watch @Sci_Hub creator @ringo_ring speak on https://t.co/aBfisHyFBb her paywall-busting, online library of 65 million free academic articles, and on the importance of #OpenScience. Знание – всем!

With Elena Milova @LifespanIO at Geek Picnic, Moscow https://t.co/ZjOhKochxb #SciHub pic.twitter.com/1dAgWWHNuP — Open Science (@openscience) January 19, 2018

