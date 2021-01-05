home Education, Open Access Open

Open

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Education Open Access
Posted on
Photo: Always open

Open = Allowing access, passage, or a view

Essay
What happens when always open is not even open anymore? 24/7 does not really mean seven days a week, 24 hours. This is the transition we are living through.

Could this be the time to be more open? if not physically then informationally, copyrightable, and emotional?

With most crisis created by secretive information becoming public, we advocate making as much information public and transparent as possible – starting with tourism and conservation info.

Not everything has to be open. Planeta.com is not advocating 100 percent transparency, but we’d like to see what can be open, open. We delve into this subject further:

Questions

  • What are you looking forward to re-opening?

Planeta.com

Open Links
Reopen
Open Access
Coronavirus, aka COVID19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.