Open = Allowing access, passage, or a view

Essay

What happens when always open is not even open anymore? 24/7 does not really mean seven days a week, 24 hours. This is the transition we are living through.

Could this be the time to be more open? if not physically then informationally, copyrightable, and emotional?

With most crisis created by secretive information becoming public, we advocate making as much information public and transparent as possible – starting with tourism and conservation info.

Not everything has to be open. Planeta.com is not advocating 100 percent transparency, but we’d like to see what can be open, open. We delve into this subject further:

Questions

What are you looking forward to re-opening?

