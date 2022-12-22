Planeta.com

Global Journal of Practical Ecotourism

Parks USA

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

ByRon Mader

Dec 21, 2022 ,
Photo: Elf Owl (Some rights reserved)

Spotlight on Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/PwFWEmpQNu8A1vdt6

Key Links
nps.gov/orpi/index.htm
News releases
Park newspaper
Park Planning
Facebook
Flickr
@OrganPipeNPS

Questions = Preguntas

  • Does the park have a friends’ group? = ¿El parque tiene un grupo de amigos?
  • How is the border wall impacting Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument? = ¿Cómo está afectando el muro fronterizo al Monumento Nacional Organ Pipe Cactus?

Headlines
Video shows cacti being bulldozed at national monument during border wall construction
Trump border wall may damage archeological sites: report
Trump’s Border Wall: Epitaph for an Endangered, Night-blooming Cactus?
Most Dangerous Park – Flickr
Arizona’s Organ Pipe park is a ‘paradise’ for tourists but a death trap for migrants

Embedded Tweets

Nearby Parks

Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge
Pinacate Biosphere Reserve
Grand Canyon National Park

Planeta.com

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument Links
Mexico USA Borderlands
Sonoran Desert = Desierto de Sonora
National Monument
Arizona
Wild USA

By Ron Mader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Also see

Events Mexico

Radish Night in Oaxaca de Juárez, México

Dec 22, 2022 Ron Mader
Parks USA

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Dec 21, 2022 Ron Mader
Art USA

Seven Magic Mountains

Dec 21, 2022 Ron Mader
Cities Local USA

Bike Share in Las Vegas

Dec 21, 2022 Ron Mader