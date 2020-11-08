Photo: Elf Owl
Spotlight on Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Key Links
nps.gov/orpi/index.htm
News releases
Park newspaper
Park Planning
Trees and shrubs
Facebook
Flickr
@OrganPipeNPS
Questions
- Does the park have a friends’ group?
- How is the border wall impacting Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument?
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/s2rbG8H6mhg3GoqD8
Headlines
Video shows cacti being bulldozed at national monument during border wall construction
Trump border wall may damage archeological sites: report
Trump’s Border Wall: Epitaph for an Endangered, Night-blooming Cactus?
Most Dangerous Park – Flickr
Arizona’s Organ Pipe park is a ‘paradise’ for tourists but a death trap for migrants
Embedded Tweets
Nearby Parks
Planeta.com