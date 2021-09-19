home USA Outer Banks

Photo: Ken Lund, Bodie Island Lighthouse

Spotlight on the Outer Banks, a 200-mile (320 km) string of barrier islands and spits off the coast of North Carolina and southeastern Virginia, on the east coast of the United States.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/CyikArqjGRviy1iE7

Elsewhere on the Web
outerbanks.org@theouterbanks
darenc.com@darecountygovt
outerbanksvoice.com@OuterBanksVoice

Cape Hatteras
nps.gov/caha/index.htm@CapeHatterasNPS
graveyardoftheatlantic.com

Videos

Manteo 4K Walk

Wikipedia
Outer Banks
Cape Hatteras

Planeta

Wild USA
North Carolina
North Carolina Links

