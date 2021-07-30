Overtourism =

Essay



Let’s talk (again) about overtourism, the quality of life for locals, and the visitor experience for … visitors = Hablemos (nuevamente) sobre el sobreturismo, la calidad de vida de los lugareños y la experiencia de los visitantes para … visitantes = Reden wir (noch einmal) über Overtourism, die Lebensqualität der Einheimischen und das Besuchererlebnis für … Besucher



Having seen the overcrowding in person at Zion National Park over the past decade, I wonder if we are satisfied with the communication about park visitation as visitors. Do we know beforehand that we are contributing to a human traffic jam? What are strategies for visitors to avoid overcrowded places?

Living in Las Vegas, with its 41+ million visitors/year, I know that ‘overtourism’ is not so much an issue for a city that created and developed for tourism, one that is rebounding after years of economic recession. And to the city’s credit, high on the list of prioritizes is channeling the multitudes towards areas that would benefit from visitation, starting with the downtown.

Questions

What are examples of overtourism?

What are strategies employed by destinations and regional authorities to avoid overcrowding?

What are strategies for visitors to avoid overcrowded places?

Wish List

Alternatives and lesser-known places

Apps with details on congestion

