Photo: GSFC (Some rights reserved)

Wikipedia: The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean (or, depending on definition, to Antarctica) in the south and is bounded by Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east. At 165,250,000 square kilometers (63,800,000 square miles) in area (as defined with an Antarctic southern border), this largest division of the World Ocean—and, in turn, the hydrosphere—covers about 46% of Earth’s water surface and about one-third of its total surface area, making it larger than all of Earth’s land area combined.

Elsewhere

Maps of the South Pacific Islands

Pacific Islands

Pacific People’s Partnership

Pacific Regional Environment Programme

South Pacific

Flickr Groups

Men of the South Pacific

South Pacific Islands

Ecotourism Oceania

Phoenix Islands

Phoenix_Islands

Universities

http://www.usp.ac.fj

http://www.usp.ac.fj/index.php?id=8679

Spacecraft Cemetery

http://bldgblog.blogspot.com/2014/08/the-spacecraft-cemetery.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spacecraft_cemetery

Point Nemo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pole_of_inaccessibility

http://www.livescience.com/34082-middle-ocean-point-nemo.html

Recommended Listening

Simon Winchester at Perth Festival – The Pacific Ocean occupies roughly 165 million square kilometres and nearly one third of the world’s surface. From the 2016 Perth Writers Festival, Simon Winchester takes us on a thrilling journey through the recent past, an uncertain present and the future of this incredible body of water.

Regional

Maps of the South Pacific Islands

Pacific Islands

Pacific People’s Partnership

South Pacific Tourism Organization

Pacific Island Rugby Cup

Pacific Magazine

Pacific Regional Environment Programme

South Pacific

Tourism

South Pacific Tourism Organization

Pacific Asia Travel Association

Pacific Islands Forum

Pacific Islands Forum

Pacific Islands Forum – Wikipedia

Island Countries

Planeta.com