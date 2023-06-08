Photo: GSFC (Some rights reserved)
Wikipedia: The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean (or, depending on definition, to Antarctica) in the south and is bounded by Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east. At 165,250,000 square kilometers (63,800,000 square miles) in area (as defined with an Antarctic southern border), this largest division of the World Ocean—and, in turn, the hydrosphere—covers about 46% of Earth’s water surface and about one-third of its total surface area, making it larger than all of Earth’s land area combined.
Elsewhere
Maps of the South Pacific Islands
Pacific Islands
Pacific People’s Partnership
Pacific Regional Environment Programme
South Pacific
Flickr Groups
Men of the South Pacific
South Pacific Islands
Ecotourism Oceania
Phoenix Islands
Phoenix_Islands
Universities
http://www.usp.ac.fj
http://www.usp.ac.fj/index.php?id=8679
Spacecraft Cemetery
http://bldgblog.blogspot.com/2014/08/the-spacecraft-cemetery.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spacecraft_cemetery
Point Nemo
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pole_of_inaccessibility
http://www.livescience.com/34082-middle-ocean-point-nemo.html
Recommended Listening
Simon Winchester at Perth Festival – The Pacific Ocean occupies roughly 165 million square kilometres and nearly one third of the world’s surface. From the 2016 Perth Writers Festival, Simon Winchester takes us on a thrilling journey through the recent past, an uncertain present and the future of this incredible body of water.
Regional
Maps of the South Pacific Islands
Pacific Islands
Pacific People’s Partnership
South Pacific Tourism Organization
Pacific Island Rugby Cup
Pacific Magazine
Pacific Regional Environment Programme
South Pacific
Tourism
South Pacific Tourism Organization
Pacific Asia Travel Association
Pacific Islands Forum
Pacific Islands Forum
Pacific Islands Forum – Wikipedia
Island Countries
Planeta.com