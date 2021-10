Indigenous Peoples

Paiute refers to three closely related groups — the Northern Paiute of California, Idaho, Nevada and Oregon; the Owens Valley Paiute of California and Nevada; and the Southern Paiute of Arizona, southeastern California and Nevada and Utah.

The Northern Paiute call themselves Numa (sometimes written Numu); the Southern Paiute call themselves Nuwuv or Nuwii; both terms mean “the people.”

