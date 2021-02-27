Livestreaming today

Today (February 26) Planeta.com will be watching and listening en español to the Foro Internacional “Educación ambiental y comunicación: construyendo puentes para la transformación socio-ambiental en Latinoamérica” (International Forum “Environmental education and communication: building bridges for socio-environmental transformation in Latin America”).

We will be updating features on Panama’s Parque Natural Metropolitano, improving environmental journalism, scicomm, and zooming. Also: Wild Perú, Costa Rica Links, COVID19 and Parks

Árboles monumentales naturales – Monumental Trees – facebook.com/Aniaorg – YouTube

Reconocen a molle mayor de cien años como el primer árbol monumental natural del país

¿Qué es el Acuerdo de Escazú?

Acuerdo Regional sobre el Acceso a la Información, la Participación Pública y el Acceso a la Justicia en Asuntos Ambientales en América Latina y el Caribe

https://escazuahora.com.co/biblioteca

https://bibliotecavirtual.unl.edu.ar:8443/handle/11185/5688

https://natura.org.co

Mujeres en conservación

Ministerio de Ambiente (MiAMBIENTE)

https://www.upchiapas.edu.mx

Carta de la Tierra

@GabyGurtner

Questions = Preguntas

Will the video from the forum be shared online? = ¿El video del foro se compartirá en línea?

Are there any Google Docs or collaborative notetaking taking place during the forum? = ¿Se están tomando notas de Google Docs o en colaboración durante el foro?

What are recommended accounts to follow on the social web exemplifying the best about science communication? = ¿Cuáles son las cuentas recomendadas a seguir en la web social que ejemplifican lo mejor sobre la comunicación científica?

What would local people like visitors to know about their biodiversity, ecosystems, protected areas? = ¿Qué les gustaría a la gente local que los visitantes supieran sobre su biodiversidad, ecosistemas, áreas protegidas?

2022 is the start of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages. Are there ways to embed the value of Indigenous languages in biodiversity conservation? Are we translating key documents into Indigenous languages and are we translating Indigenous perspectives into European languages? = 2022 es el comienzo del Decenio Internacional de las Lenguas Indígenas. ¿Hay formas de incorporar el valor de las lenguas indígenas en la conservación de la biodiversidad? ¿Estamos traduciendo documentos clave a idiomas indígenas y estamos traduciendo perspectivas indígenas a idiomas europeos?

Video: Celebración Áreas Protegidas 2020

https://www.iucn.org/news/protected-areas/202010/celebration-protected-areas-latin-america-and-caribbean

https://www.celebracionareasprotegidas.org/celebra

https://www.facebook.com/celebracionapclac

The Declaration of the Day Protected Areas for all Latin America was pronounced at the closing of the regional event, on October 17, 2019, before 3123 participants from 58 countries. It is then consolidated, as the key support tool, for monitoring the recommendations of the Lima Declaration and other III CAPLAC agreements. The lack of collaborative and multi-sectoral work in the management of biodiversity and sustainability, but especially in protected areas and their areas of influence, is the main obstacle that our proposal aims to address. The LAC Protected Areas Celebration has the general communication objective of: Positioning the value of protected areas and other conservation measures for the well-being and sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean, as a tool for regional and local coordination.

earthcharter.org

Embedded Tweets

🔔 Hoy 26 de febrero a las 15 hrs Panamá/ 17 hrs Argentina acompáñanos en el 🌼Foro Internacional "Educación ambiental y comunicación: construyendo puentes para la transformación socioambiental en Latinoamérica".

*️⃣INSCRIBETE! https://t.co/UkFGVLKjvu@PNMetropolitano pic.twitter.com/kdZH61SQAc — UICN América del Sur (@UICN_SUR) February 26, 2021

