Panama’s Parque Natural Metropolitano

Photo: Brian Gratwicke (@BrianGratwicke), City Park

Panama City – Spotlight on Parque Natural Metropolitano

Wikipedia: Metropolitan Natural Park is a park in Panama City, Panama. It is the only wildlife refuge in the city. Wildlife found in the park include bird species and Geoffroy’s tamarin.

Because I miss fieldwork, here's a 2011 fieldwork shadow selfie in the canopy of Parque Natural Metropolitano taken from the canopy crane @stri_panama. I'm on the right, @Camilo_Rey_S on the left. Clearly, we haven't changed a bit! pic.twitter.com/qrDCnAEEWw — Martijn Slot (@martijn_slot) February 15, 2021

Red-lored amazon on the wing in Parque Natural Metropolitano, Panama City, Panama #ParrotOTD. Pic taken last week (23 February) by Peter Hawrylyshyn via @MacaulayLibrary https://t.co/qyW4Yi6Q2X pic.twitter.com/Q1f2luTC3y — Parrot of the Day 🦜 (@ParrotOfTheDay) March 3, 2020

History

The park was first proposed in 1974 and was inaugurated on June 5, 1988.

