Panama’s Parque Natural Metropolitano

Panama City – Spotlight on Parque Natural Metropolitano
Wikipedia: Metropolitan Natural Park is a park in Panama City, Panama. It is the only wildlife refuge in the city. Wildlife found in the park include bird species and Geoffroy’s tamarin.
The park was first proposed in 1974 and was inaugurated on June 5, 1988.
