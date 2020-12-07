Photo: Ajit Huilgol/USFWS, Manis crassicaudata
Pangolin = an African and Asian mammal that has a body covered with horny overlapping scales, a small head with elongated snout, a long sticky tongue for catching ants and termites, and a thick, tapering tail
Headlines
Coronavirus should be a wake-up call to our treatment of the animal world
Mystery deepens over animal source of coronavirus
The world’s most trafficked animal: the pangolin
The world’s most-trafficked mammal – and the scaliest
Reserves
phinda-private-game-reserve
Embedded Tweets
https://twitter.com/brasildeovelhas/status/780022597375385601
Wikipedia
Pangolin
Planeta.com