home Nature, Water Pantanal

Pantanal

By Ron Mader   Posted in Nature Water
Posted on

Photo: Water Alternatives

Wikipedia: The Pantanal is a natural region encompassing the world’s largest tropical wetland area, and the world’s largest flooded grasslands. It is located mostly within the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, but it extends into Mato Grosso and portions of Bolivia and Paraguay.

2020 Fires
Fires in the Pantanal ecoregion – UNESCO

Elsewhere on the Web
https://www.pantanalescapes.com
https://www.pantanalescapes.com/locations/map.html
http://www.pantanalnature.com.br

Headlines
Best Wild Animal Sightings in the Pantanal in Brazil

Embedded Tweets

Photos

Black-and-Gold Howler, Pousada Piuval, Pantanal, Brazil, 31st August 2015 02

Wikipedia
Pantanal

Planeta

Wild Brazil (Brasil Selvagem)
Brazil
Bolivia
Paraguay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.