Photo: Water Alternatives
Wikipedia: The Pantanal is a natural region encompassing the world’s largest tropical wetland area, and the world’s largest flooded grasslands. It is located mostly within the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, but it extends into Mato Grosso and portions of Bolivia and Paraguay.
2020 Fires
Fires in the Pantanal ecoregion – UNESCO
Elsewhere on the Web
https://www.pantanalescapes.com
https://www.pantanalescapes.com/locations/map.html
http://www.pantanalnature.com.br
Headlines
Best Wild Animal Sightings in the Pantanal in Brazil
Embedded Tweets
Photos
Wikipedia
Pantanal
Planeta