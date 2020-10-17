Photo: Water Alternatives

Wikipedia: The Pantanal is a natural region encompassing the world’s largest tropical wetland area, and the world’s largest flooded grasslands. It is located mostly within the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul, but it extends into Mato Grosso and portions of Bolivia and Paraguay.

Fires in the Pantanal ecoregion

Roughly a quarter of the Pantanal wetland in Brazil, which regulates the water cycle upon which life depends in the region, has burned in wildfires worsened by climate change this year. https://t.co/Ne4TEU30zN pic.twitter.com/P70QQbX5gm — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 16, 2020

"Scientists and environmentalists say the destruction of the Pantanal and other wetlands like it threaten to further worsen droughts and push entire species to the brink of extinction." https://t.co/oqXMzTPZVc — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) September 1, 2020

#UNESCO, through the World Heritage Centre #WHC and the MAB Programme, is observing with attention and concern the large number of fires in #Pantanal, #Brazil in recent weeks. It is the biggest #wetland in the world



Read the full statement at https://t.co/GlCAx3TU5F pic.twitter.com/IOjMtctFJt — Man and Biosphere (@UNESCO_MAB) August 10, 2020

I’m just back from eight days in the Pantanal. What’s happening there and what needs to happen? A thread / — Ben Phalan (@benphalan) September 13, 2020

