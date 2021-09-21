Established in 1987, Paparoa National Park is perhaps most famous for the Pancake Rocks and blowholes of Dolomite Point, near the little settlement of Punakaiki.

The park includes luxuriant coastal forest, limestone cliffs and canyons, caves, and underground streams.

Key Links

https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/west-coast/places/paparoa-national-park

https://www.doc.govt.nz/parks-and-recreation/places-to-go/west-coast/places/paparoa-national-park/things-to-do/tracks/paparoa-track/

Great Walks

New Zealand’s Department of Conservation has announced the Paparoa Track will open in September 2019.

The Paparoa Track will be New Zealand’s 10th Great Walk, and the first Great Walk designed to be used by both mountain bikers and walkers. At 55 kilometers long, it traverses the Paparoa Range between Blackball and Punakaiki on the West Coast of the South Island.

The Paparoa Track is being built in conjunction with the Pike29 Memorial Track. This track links to the Paparoa Track, taking walkers and riders to a memorial site and interpretation center that will be built to commemorate the lives of the 29 miners who lost their lives in the 2010 Pike River Mine Disaster. The Pike29 Memorial Track will open once efforts to re-enter the mine have been completed.

Drones

A concession is required to fly a drone on any public conservation land – apply to fly recreationally or commercially.

Elsewhere on the Web

Weather for Paparoa National Park

Paparoa Wildlife Trust

Planeta