Paris Links

Eiffel Tower
Is it Illegal to Take Photographs of the Eiffel Tower at Night?
Do Night Photos of the Eiffel Tower Violate Copyright?
Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel
Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées set for green transformation – CNN
Coronavirus: Paris to shut bars and raise alert to maximum – BBC
The invisible city beneath Paris – New Yorker
A Three-Day Expedition To Walk Across Paris Entirely Underground
Paris Metro Map – The Redesign
13 months: how long it will take Paris to recover – Telegraph
Current events in Paris
@LaTourEiffel
Designing Grand Cities: what we can learn from Paris – In the late 90s, the French government announced a visionary consultation inviting ten multi-disciplinary teams, led by architects, to completely re-imagine Paris as a sustainable 21st century metropolis.
Music of the metro – Among the millions of passengers riding the Paris Metro each day are the city’s musicians, who squeeze their instruments through the ticket gates to busk in the subways.
Affordable Paris
Jardin de Luxembourg is an open air museum of XIXth century sculpture
Paris: Sustainable Tourism Destination
soundlandscapes.wordpress.com – @soundlandscapes
Louvre
Champs-Élysées
Velib.paris
Things to do in Paris
Espaces d’Abraxas
Iconic designs: Espaces d’Abraxas – The development’s muted colour palette, from grey to pale pink, gives it a mysterious air, a fantasy bastion with a filmset quality; which is why it was used in films like The Hunger Games and Terry Gilliam’s dystopian Brazil.
Noisy-le-Grand – Wikipedia
Paris
Montparnasse Cemetery
