Paris Links

Paris Flag

Links related to Paris presented in somewhat random fashion:

Eiffel Tower

Is it Illegal to Take Photographs of the Eiffel Tower at Night?

Do Night Photos of the Eiffel Tower Violate Copyright?

Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel

@LaTourEiffel

Headlines

Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées set for green transformation – CNN

Coronavirus: Paris to shut bars and raise alert to maximum – BBC

The invisible city beneath Paris – New Yorker

A Three-Day Expedition To Walk Across Paris Entirely Underground

Paris Metro Map – The Redesign

https://www.dezeen.com/2016/11/17/m6b2-tower-biodiversity-maison-edouard-francois-plant-covered-housing-block-paris-france

http://www.pierrelexcellent.com/2016/10/edouard-francois-tour-de-la-biodiversite-m6b2-a-paris

http://parisisinvisible.blogspot.com.au/2016/05/the-sporting-star-who-fell-to-earth.html

http://www.creativeboom.com/photography/neglected-utopia-photographer-explores-the-forgotten-modernist-estates-of-paris

13 months: how long it will take Paris to recover – Telegraph

http://www.france24.com/en/20150926-paris-car-free-sunday-pollution-hidalgo-september-27

http://soundlandscapes.wordpress.com/2014/09/08/soundwalking-in-paris-with-antonella-radicchi

http://soundlandscapes.wordpress.com/2014/04/27/rue-vavin-a-soundwalk

http://maptia.com/mikeachim/stories/how-to-panic-your-way-across-paris

http://www.theatlanticcities.com/neighborhoods/2014/02/paris-mayoral-candidate-has-big-plans-citys-old-metro-stations/8324

http://www.gourmandemom.com/twelve/2013/06/the-dinner-party-technology-cookeningcom-innovation-technology-and-the-sharing-economy-in-france.html

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/pamela-poole/my-little-paris-startup_b_1691412.html

http://www.bbc.com/travel/blog/20120605-the-great-outdoors-in-urban-paris

Current Time

Paris

If it is 4pm in Paris, what time is it elsewhere?

Flickr Groups

Current events in Paris

Twitter

@soundlandscapes

@LaTourEiffel

Recommended listening

Designing Grand Cities: what we can learn from Paris – In the late 90s, the French government announced a visionary consultation inviting ten multi-disciplinary teams, led by architects, to completely re-imagine Paris as a sustainable 21st century metropolis.

Music of the metro – Among the millions of passengers riding the Paris Metro each day are the city’s musicians, who squeeze their instruments through the ticket gates to busk in the subways.

Videos

Elsewhere on the Web

parisisinvisible.blogspot.com.au

Affordable Paris

http://www.parisgreeter.fr

http://www.pari-roller.com

Jardin de Luxembourg is an open air museum of XIXth century sculpture

Paris: Sustainable Tourism Destination

Paris Info

nolovelocks.com

soundlandscapes.wordpress.com – @soundlandscapes

Louvre

Louvre

Champs-Élysées

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champs-%C3%89lys%C3%A9es

http://www.champselysees.org

http://www.monument-paris.com/champs-elysees.htm

Where to eat

http://cinq-mars-restaurant.com

http://www.frenchie-restaurant.com

Bikes

Velib.paris

Artwork



TripAdvisor

Things to do in Paris

Luxembourg Gardens

Espaces d’Abraxas

Iconic designs: Espaces d’Abraxas – The development’s muted colour palette, from grey to pale pink, gives it a mysterious air, a fantasy bastion with a filmset quality; which is why it was used in films like The Hunger Games and Terry Gilliam’s dystopian Brazil.

Noisy-le-Grand – Wikipedia

Embedded Tweets



Wikipedia

Paris

Montparnasse Cemetery

Celebrations

Features

Planeta.com