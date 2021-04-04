home Cities, France Paris Links

Paris Links

Paris Flag

Links related to Paris presented in somewhat random fashion:

Eiffel Tower
Is it Illegal to Take Photographs of the Eiffel Tower at Night?
Do Night Photos of the Eiffel Tower Violate Copyright?
Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel
@LaTourEiffel

Headlines
Paris’ famous Champs-Élysées set for green transformation – CNN
Coronavirus: Paris to shut bars and raise alert to maximum – BBC
The invisible city beneath Paris – New Yorker
A Three-Day Expedition To Walk Across Paris Entirely Underground
Paris Metro Map – The Redesign
https://www.dezeen.com/2016/11/17/m6b2-tower-biodiversity-maison-edouard-francois-plant-covered-housing-block-paris-france
http://www.pierrelexcellent.com/2016/10/edouard-francois-tour-de-la-biodiversite-m6b2-a-paris
http://parisisinvisible.blogspot.com.au/2016/05/the-sporting-star-who-fell-to-earth.html
http://www.creativeboom.com/photography/neglected-utopia-photographer-explores-the-forgotten-modernist-estates-of-paris
13 months: how long it will take Paris to recover – Telegraph
http://www.france24.com/en/20150926-paris-car-free-sunday-pollution-hidalgo-september-27
http://soundlandscapes.wordpress.com/2014/09/08/soundwalking-in-paris-with-antonella-radicchi
http://soundlandscapes.wordpress.com/2014/04/27/rue-vavin-a-soundwalk
http://maptia.com/mikeachim/stories/how-to-panic-your-way-across-paris
http://www.theatlanticcities.com/neighborhoods/2014/02/paris-mayoral-candidate-has-big-plans-citys-old-metro-stations/8324
http://www.gourmandemom.com/twelve/2013/06/the-dinner-party-technology-cookeningcom-innovation-technology-and-the-sharing-economy-in-france.html
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/pamela-poole/my-little-paris-startup_b_1691412.html
http://www.bbc.com/travel/blog/20120605-the-great-outdoors-in-urban-paris

Current Time
Paris
If it is 4pm in Paris, what time is it elsewhere?

Flickr Groups
Current events in Paris

Twitter
@soundlandscapes
@LaTourEiffel

Recommended listening
Designing Grand Cities: what we can learn from Paris – In the late 90s, the French government announced a visionary consultation inviting ten multi-disciplinary teams, led by architects, to completely re-imagine Paris as a sustainable 21st century metropolis.

Music of the metro – Among the millions of passengers riding the Paris Metro each day are the city’s musicians, who squeeze their instruments through the ticket gates to busk in the subways.

Nature_Capitale_Paris_2010_071

Videos

Elsewhere on the Web
parisisinvisible.blogspot.com.au
Affordable Paris
http://www.parisgreeter.fr
http://www.pari-roller.com
Jardin de Luxembourg is an open air museum of XIXth century sculpture
Paris: Sustainable Tourism Destination
Paris Info
nolovelocks.com
soundlandscapes.wordpress.com@soundlandscapes

Louvre
Louvre

Champs-Élysées
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champs-%C3%89lys%C3%A9es
http://www.champselysees.org
http://www.monument-paris.com/champs-elysees.htm

Where to eat
http://cinq-mars-restaurant.com
http://www.frenchie-restaurant.com

Bikes
Velib.paris

Artwork
Buzzword Bingo: Paris

TripAdvisor
Things to do in Paris
Luxembourg Gardens

Espaces d’Abraxas
Iconic designs: Espaces d’Abraxas – The development’s muted colour palette, from grey to pale pink, gives it a mysterious air, a fantasy bastion with a filmset quality; which is why it was used in films like The Hunger Games and Terry Gilliam’s dystopian Brazil.
Noisy-le-Grand – Wikipedia

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Paris
Montparnasse Cemetery

Celebrations

Bastille Day

Features

Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral
Le Tour de France

Planeta.com

Paris
France Links
https://www.planeta.com/france-links
France
Cities

