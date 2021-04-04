Paris is the capital city of France.

Geography

Paris is located on the Seine River.

Cultural World

The city hosts numerous iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame cathedral, the Champs-Elysées, the Arc de Triomphe among its many attractions, along with world famous institutions such as the Louvre and popular parks like Disneyland Resort Paris.

The Champs-Élysées (literally, the Elysian fields) is one of the most famous streets in the world.

Sports

Stade de France was built for the 1998 football World Cup, and was the setting for the nation’s greatest sporting achievement – the 3-0 win over Brazil in the final. With a capacity of 80,000, it replaced the Parc des Princes as the home of French rugby. The stadium is a few kilometers north of Paris.

Tourism

Paris is the most visited city in the world.

Transportation — Paris is served by three international airports: Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais.

There are several train stations and bus companies.

Metro – The underground Metropolitain and its sister system, the RER, were launched in 1900, it is one of the world’s oldest still-functioning system of public transport. Details: Paris Metro

Recommended Listening

Reinventing Paris – Spurred along by the dynamism of Paris’s new Mayor, Anne Hidalgo and President Emmanuel Macron, a new Paris is emerging, not only for visitors to the 2024 Olympics, but for locals as well.

Celebrations

Features

