Park People Hosts ‘7 Questions’ Webinar Series

Wetlands Trail

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, Park People wrote about seven questions we faced about the future of city parks. This webinar series was created to directly address these questions. In the series, you’ll learn about park-based solutions to address the urgent and immediate needs arising out of Covid-19 and parks’ role in creating a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Upcoming webinar: Reimagining Public Engagement in Parks and Public Spaces hosted by Park People, Wed, Sep 30, 2:30-3:30pm Eastern, 1130am-1230pm Pacific.

Background

COVID-19 has shaken up standard community engagement methods. Can we seize this moment to develop more creative methods to foster it? his webinar will look at a new wave of creative and community-centric approaches to support community engagement that positions community members as local experts before designs are produced and long after the ribbon is cut on a new park.

Panellists:

Mikael St. Pierre, Project and Development Manager at Montréal Urban Ecology Centre @EcologieUrbaine

Sophia Horwitz, partner and co-founder of COLAB

Jennifer Franks, Lead, Indigenous Placemaking, City of Toronto

Cheryll Case, Founder and Principal, CP Planning; City of Brampton

This webinar is ticket-based with a pay-what-you-can structure. All donations will go directly to support Park People’s parks and public space programs and initiatives.

This webinar series is taking place in English with simultaneous French interpretation.

