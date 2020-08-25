Parks and Recreation: Services for a Socially Just and Equitable Community

Poster

This week’s webinar: Parks and Recreation: Services for a Socially Just and Equitable Community

Official spin: The panel discussion will interrogate and examine how parks and public spaces can be transformed to mitigate exclusionary factors on access, equity and social justice. Our panellists will draw on their global expertise to identify possible solutions to reduce or eliminate systemic racism and social injustice through planning, design and place making initiatives within parks and public spaces.

Outcomes for this session :

* Determine if there is a need to review / update the city’s planning and development objectives to address social injustice.

*Identify the best strategy to develop the city’s assets to ensure all parks and public spaces are equitable, accessible, and fairly distributed.

*Describe the built environment for effective place making and strengthening of communities.

Register on Zoom to be part of the solution!

Aug 26, 2020 10:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Previously

Key Links

leisurestudies.org

facebook.com/academyofleisuresciencesafrica

@Leisure_Studies

Embedded Tweets

Planeta