Patagonia

Photo: Mariano Mantel, Fanastica

Patagonia is a sparsely populated region at the southern end of South America, shared by Argentina and Chile.

Webinar
May 27 Conservation and Tourism in the Route of Parks of Chilean Patagonia @adventuretweets
The Route of Parks – rutadelosparques.org – is a vision for the conservation of Chilean Patagonia spanning 17 national parks and protecting 28 million acres. This scenic route runs 1,700 miles between Puerto Montt and Cape Horn and it’s an economic impulse for more than 60 surrounding communities to benefit from conservation. Organized by Ruta de los Parques Committee (Tompkins Conservation Chile @TompkinsRewild, Sernatur Los Lagos, Aysén y Magallanes, Programa Territorial Integrado Ruta de Los Parques de la Patagonia @ptirutaparques y PER Turismo Aysén @PerTurismoAysen)

Lejos, perdido en la patagonia

