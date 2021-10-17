Recommended Viewing: La Frontera with Pati Jinich. Hashtag: #LaFronteraPBS
Key Links
pbs.org/food/features/la-frontera-miles-from-nowhere
tv.youtube.com/browse/UC06MhVg90UDLm8NH3ymVSWw
PBS series showcases cuisine of the Texas-Mexico border
patijinich.com – @PatiJinich
Wikipedia
PBS: Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine. Learn more: https://to.pbs.org/3CyGcLL Get to Know Pati Jinich Born and raised in Mexico City, Pati Jinich is the host of the 3x James Beard Award-winning and 4x Emmy nominated PBS television series “Pati’s Mexican Table” going on its tenth season. The series is widely distributed in the US through PBS and streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime. Pati is the resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington D.C. and author of two cookbooks, “Pati’s Mexican Table: The Secrets of Real Mexican Home Cooking” and “Mexican Today: New and Rediscovered Recipes for the Contemporary Kitchen.” Her third cookbook “Treasures of the Mexican Table” will be published Nov. 2, 2021.
Places
Planeta