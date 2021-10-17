Recommended Viewing: La Frontera with Pati Jinich. Hashtag: #LaFronteraPBS



For years I've wanted to bring the microphone to the people who live at the border. Tonight it comes to fruition with the premiere of La Frontera on @PBS at 9pm/8c. It'd mean the world if you join me & tune in! And tell me what you think using #LaFronteraPBS. @pbsfood @wetatvfm pic.twitter.com/Tq4VheGRgx — Pati Jinich (@PatiJinich) October 15, 2021

Thrilled to be joining ⁦⁦@PatiJinich⁩ tonight, Thursday, for premiere screening of #lafronterapbs show at @CafritzHall, 730 or watch it Friday night on your favorite ⁦@PBS⁩ station nationwide. Check out mom’s huevos a la Mexicana, aka, Breakfast Tacos! #elpaso pic.twitter.com/SFgb7Bvzx1 — Alfredo Corchado (@ajcorchado) October 14, 2021

PBS: Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine. Learn more: https://to.pbs.org/3CyGcLL Get to Know Pati Jinich Born and raised in Mexico City, Pati Jinich is the host of the 3x James Beard Award-winning and 4x Emmy nominated PBS television series “Pati’s Mexican Table” going on its tenth season. The series is widely distributed in the US through PBS and streamed worldwide on Amazon Prime. Pati is the resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington D.C. and author of two cookbooks, “Pati’s Mexican Table: The Secrets of Real Mexican Home Cooking” and “Mexican Today: New and Rediscovered Recipes for the Contemporary Kitchen.” Her third cookbook “Treasures of the Mexican Table” will be published Nov. 2, 2021.

