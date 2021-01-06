Photo: Garen Meguerian, Valley Forge

Pennsylvania borders Delaware and Maryland to the south, West Virginia to the southwest, Ohio to the west, New York and a water border with Canada to the north, and New Jersey to the east.

National Parks

Valley Forge was the site of the 1777-78 winter encampment of the Continental Army. The park commemorates the sacrifices and perseverance of the Revolutionary War generation and honors the ability of citizens to pull together and overcome adversity during extraordinary times.

State Parks

If you want to explore Pennsylvania’s great outdoors, the state’s Bureau of State Parks manages 300,000 acres for these popular outdoor recreation activities.

Pennsylvania state parks do not charge an entrance fee.

