Perfection Notebook

By Ron Mader   Posted in Quotes
Posted on
Photo: Ron Mader, Adobe Wall (Some rights reserved)

Quotes about perfection

This is my mistake. Let me make it good.
R.E.M.

Someone else’s house is always greener.
– Bill Christensen

The poet’s voice dried with a thirst for perfection
Poi Dog Pondering

A perfection of means, and confusion of aims, seems to be our main problem.
– Albert Einstein

Nothing would be done at all if a man waited until he could do it so well that no one could find fault with it.
Cardinal Newman

The true perfection of man lies not in what man has, but in what man is.
– Oscar Wilde

By your stumbling, the world is perfected.
Sri Aurobindo

