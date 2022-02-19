Perfection Notebook

Photo: Ron Mader, Adobe Wall (Some rights reserved)

Quotes about perfection

This is my mistake. Let me make it good.

– R.E.M.

Someone else’s house is always greener.

– Bill Christensen

The poet’s voice dried with a thirst for perfection

– Poi Dog Pondering

A perfection of means, and confusion of aims, seems to be our main problem.

– Albert Einstein

Nothing would be done at all if a man waited until he could do it so well that no one could find fault with it.

– Cardinal Newman

The true perfection of man lies not in what man has, but in what man is.

– Oscar Wilde

By your stumbling, the world is perfected.

– Sri Aurobindo

