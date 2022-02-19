Perfection Notebook

Photo: Ron Mader, Adobe Wall (Some rights reserved)
Quotes about perfection
This is my mistake. Let me make it good.
– R.E.M.
Someone else’s house is always greener.
– Bill Christensen
The poet’s voice dried with a thirst for perfection
– Poi Dog Pondering
A perfection of means, and confusion of aims, seems to be our main problem.
– Albert Einstein
Nothing would be done at all if a man waited until he could do it so well that no one could find fault with it.
– Cardinal Newman
The true perfection of man lies not in what man has, but in what man is.
– Oscar Wilde
By your stumbling, the world is perfected.
– Sri Aurobindo
