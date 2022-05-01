Photo: Permaculture coloring book (Some rights reserved)

Permaculture = Designing human settlements and agricultural systems that are modeled on the relationships found in natural ecologies

Permaculture celebrates its international day – @ABCenvironment

Permaculture Jobs, Sustainable Living, and Endless Travel – Transitions Abroad

Celebrations

First Sunday in May International Permaculture Day

¡Feliz día de la permacultura! = Happy Permaculture Day!

Regrarians

For over 20 years our family have travelled the world helping to regenerate communities, landscapes, farms & most importantly soils. Having helped develop 100’s of projects with over 1500 clients we have broad expertise and knowledge in our field. Since 2001 we’ve trained over 5,000 students in a broad range of methodologies drawing on the practical wisdom that comes from knowing what we’re doing, not just talking about it.

Recommended Listening

The Conversation: David Holmgren, co-founder of permaculture movement

Formidable Vegetable Sound System – Charlie Mgee sings songs about permaculture.

