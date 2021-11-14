Lingo Cards

Different shades of gray: Phase Down and Phase Out

Phase Down =

Phase Out = to discontinue a process, project, or service in phases

Hugely important. India drops a bomb at the very last minute, demanding that COP26 language calling for a “phase out of coal” be watered down to “phase down.” Alok Sharma apologizes to the negotiators as a group but swallows it.

Phase down vs. phase out. Sometimes, as a copywriter, when you find yourself stressing to a client about the impact and importance of specific words, and they refuse to engage, insisting on a particular wording that we know is just wrong, I may need to use this as a case study.

Phase down vs. phase out.

They are responding to an amendment to change a phase down unabated coal and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies

“Success at #COP26 calls for new efforts to phase down fossil fuel production in line with 1.5°C and to enable a globally just and equitable transition that leaves no country behind.” #FossilFuelTreaty

COP26: India Raises Last-Minute Objection to Ending Coal

