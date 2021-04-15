Buzzwords
Phenology = the study of cyclic and seasonal natural phenomena, especially in relation to climate and plant and animal life
Phenology is the recording of the natural calendar—the arrival times of various migrating birds, lake ice-outs, blooming dates of wildflowers, harvest times for crops, and tree leaves changing color in the fall are all events that help us understand the pulse of the landscape. – North House Folk School
USA National Phenology Network
The USA National Phenology Network consists of a National Coordinating Office (NCO), thousands of volunteer observers and many partners, including research scientists, resource managers, educators, and policy-makers.
North House Folk School
Spring Phenology in the Field: Wildflowers and Beyond – Join Jim Gilbert for a hands-on exploration of spring phonological events on the North Shore. We’ll go into the field to observe what’s happening in a variety of habitats, including wildflower and other plant identification, as well as observation of birds, insects and the water. Since long-term phenology monitoring helps us keep track of the changing world, the events that we observe and record during this class will be compared with several years in the past. Jim will get you started with your own phenology journal or list of nature’s happenings, which will draw you deeper into a relationship with the environment.
