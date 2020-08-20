Photo:Vegas Stardust
Photography = the art or practice of taking and processing photographs
Planeta.com is seeking examples of photography that connect locals and visitors, whether by seeking out instagrammable places to visit or by documenting and savoring local culture.
We are learning how to take photos and share photos – when to, with whom, and how to. We are all on the learning curve when it comes to digitizing photos and videos. For those of us who have undigitized pics, videos and reel-to-reel movies, what should we do?
Technical Questions
- How do you take photos today?
- How do you share photos today?
- Do you have old photos / videos / movies you would like to digitize?
- Any questions you’d like answered relevant to photography?
- Any tips relevant to photography?
Survey Questions
- Whose photos do you enjoy on Flickr?
- Whose photos do you enjoy on Instagram?
- Whose photos do you enjoy on Twitter?
- Whose photos do you enjoy on Google Maps?
Questions
- Are there times in which travelers can assist locals via photography?
- Can visitors help tell the story?
- Can visitors participate in the story?
- Are there events in which locals are empowered to connect with visitors in a positive, unscripted manner?
- How do we encourage non photographers to take pictures?
- How do we create activities that bring together locals and visitors?
- How do we use photography to stimulate sales of local crafts?
- Do travelers who take pictures of their meals care more about local food and people?
Quotes
Mallarme said that everything in the world exists in order to end in a book. Today everything exists to end in a photograph. – Susan Sontag
It’s important to take bad pictures. – Diane Arbus
Seeking
Tips on tagging?
Embedded Tweets
Tips on Google Maps?
Responsible Travel
Sharing photos with our many selves – Bonus points for examples of responsible travel in practice during Responsible Travel Week.
Celebrations
Apps
