Photo: Paweł Jusyn, Nighttime

Spotlight on the national parks in the Pieniny mountains of Poland and Slovakia

Wikipedia: Pieniny National Park (Polish: Pieniński Park Narodowy) is a protected area located in the heart of Pieniny Mountains in the southernmost part of Poland. Administratively, the Park lies in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship on the border with Slovakia. Its head office is in Krościenko nad Dunajcem.

Wikiipedia: Pieniny National Park (Slovak: Pieninský národný park; abbr. PIENAP) is a national park in northern Slovakia. The park is located in the eastern Pieniny Mountains on the border with Poland. It is the smallest national park in Slovakia with an area of 37.49 km² (14.48 mi²) and a buffer zone of 224.44 km² (86.66 mi²). The park is located in the Slovak districts of Kežmarok and Stará Ľubovňa in the Prešov Region.

