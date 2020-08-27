home USA Pinnacles

Photo: Beth Hudick/NPS: Jagged rock formations top a hillside.

Spotlight on Pinnacles National Park, a protected mountainous area located east of central California’s Salinas Valley, just miles from the communities of Soledad, King City, and Hollister. The Park features towering rock formations and rare talus caves that are the eroded remnants of an ancient volcanic field. The park offers camping, hiking trails, spring wildflowers, cave exploration, wildlife watching (including the endangered California condor), education programs, and ranger guided presentations for thousands of visitors each year.

Key Links

nps.gov/pinn/index.htm
Elsewhere

visitpinnacles.com


Headlines

Pinnacles National Park busy during pandemic

Wikipedia

Pinnacles_National_Park

Planeta

Wild USA
California

