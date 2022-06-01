Lingo Cards (Some rights reserved)

Design experts tell us that placemaking is a multi-faceted approach to public spaces. Placemaking capitalizes on a local community’s assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness, and well-being.

Sometimes we can sense whether this seems to work. That said, what are the tools to assist the non-experts. How can locals and visitors gauge placemaking in their own and unfamiliar locales?

Consider the value of place

Think about sidewalks and public benches.

Questions = Preguntas

How can locals and visitors gauge placemaking in their own and unfamiliar locales? = ¿Cómo pueden las personas locales y los visitantes evaluar placemaking en sus propios lugares y en los que no conocen?

