Design experts tell us that placemaking is a multi-faceted approach to public spaces. Placemaking capitalizes on a local community’s assets, inspiration, and potential, with the intention of creating public spaces that promote people’s health, happiness, and well-being.
Sometimes we can sense whether this seems to work. That said, what are the tools to assist the non-experts. How can locals and visitors gauge placemaking in their own and unfamiliar locales?
Consider the value of place
Think about sidewalks and public benches.
Questions = Preguntas
- How can locals and visitors gauge placemaking in their own and unfamiliar locales? = ¿Cómo pueden las personas locales y los visitantes evaluar placemaking en sus propios lugares y en los que no conocen?
