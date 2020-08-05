Planeta Live, August 2020

Poster

Planeta.com’s August 2020 public zoom conversation takes place Friday, August 7, 10:30am Mexico, 8:30am Pacific – with transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube: tk

Among the topics for discussion:

The Facilitor’s Facilitator

Conversations

These chats are a year-long test mastering Zoom with friends I would like to stay in contact. Jennifer and Marlene have taught me so much about Mexico, meditation, world heritage, and yoga, plus another hundred, random connections. These are the conversations I want to co-create and share via Planeta.com. While visiting the Templo Mayor in Mexico City or River Walk in San Antonio is a great thing-to-do, going with a friend or loved one, deepens the experience. So in lieu of jumping on a plane and visiting in-person, we’ll shape our Friday conversations as virtual tours – explorations and reminiscences – of walking or riding a bike or eating together.

Requests (Tareas) for On Camera Participants

Participants

Marlene Ehrenberg Enriquez



Verena Gerber

Melissa Biggs

Moisés García Guzmán

Ron Mader

Reading List

Las Vegas Water Tour

San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya

Mérida

What are the conversations we need to be having?



La Cosecha



Mezcal



Virtual Tour



Quaranstreaming



El Foco



Upcoming

August 9, International Day of the World’s Indigenous People

September 27, World Tourism Day

February 8-14, 2021, Responsible Travel Week



Español

Greetings and Saludos from Las Vegas

Estos chats son una prueba de un año de Zoom con amigos con los que me gustaría estar en contacto. Jennifer y Marlene me han enseñado mucho sobre México, la meditación, el patrimonio mundial y el yoga, además de otras cien conexiones aleatorias. Estas son las conversaciones que quiero cocrear y compartir a través de Planeta.com. Si bien visitar el Templo Mayor en la Ciudad de México o River Walk en San Antonio es una gran cosa que hacer, ir con un amigo o ser querido profundiza la experiencia. Entonces, en lugar de saltar en un avión y visitar en persona, configuraremos nuestras conversaciones de los viernes como recorridos virtuales (exploraciones y reminiscencias) de caminar o andar en bicicleta o comer juntos.

El viernes comenzaremos el chat privado a las 10 a.m., hora de México, para probar las cosas.

Tareas: Por favor, hágales saber a los demás sobre la próxima conversación. Intente hacer 3 de los siguientes:

Interactúa (suscríbete / me gusta / favorito / corazón / lo que sea) a través de nuestras cuentas:

https://facebook.com/planetadotcom

https://flickr.com/photos/planeta

https://twitter.com/planetanews

https://youtube.com/user/ronmader

Por favor, aliente positivamente a los demás.

¿Hay alguna pregunta que le gustaría hacer?

Planeta