Planeta Live, August 2020

Planeta.com’s August 2020 public zoom conversation takes place Friday, August 7, 10:30am Mexico, 8:30am Pacific – with transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube: tk
Among the topics for discussion:
- Participants’ status report during the covid19 pandemic
- Mexico tourism / ecotourism
- Pronouncing Zapotec and amplifying Indigenous culture
A big thanks to Jennifer Morfin for guiding and behind-the-scenes assistance on Zoom and Facebook.
Marlene has requested an email with instructions (tarea), so I am doing just that and posting the notes on Planeta.com.
These chats are a year-long test mastering Zoom with friends I would like to stay in contact. Jennifer and Marlene have taught me so much about Mexico, meditation, world heritage, and yoga, plus another hundred, random connections. These are the conversations I want to co-create and share via Planeta.com. While visiting the Templo Mayor in Mexico City or River Walk in San Antonio is a great thing-to-do, going with a friend or loved one, deepens the experience. So in lieu of jumping on a plane and visiting in-person, we’ll shape our Friday conversations as virtual tours – explorations and reminiscences – of walking or riding a bike or eating together.
In addition to the live chat, we are hosting a watch party the following Wednesday. Ron is updating timestamps (times when friends are introduced and when special comments are made) and various pages on this website.
Requests (Tareas) for On Camera Participants
Let Ron know if you would like to participate on camera via Zoom. If so, we’ll start the private chat at 10am Mexico, 8am Pacific to test things out.
Try to do 3 of the following:
- Give positive encouragement to the other participants.
Requests for Viewers
- Ask questions.
- Please positive encouragement to the participants.
- Let us know if there are other online resources, documents, webinars, events of interest to Planeta.com readers/viewers.
La Cosecha Oaxaca
donadora.org/campanas/la-cosecha-oaxaca
https://youtu.be/mWXQuOtLzVQ
Damas con todo
YouTube
‘Safe Travels’: Global Protocols & Stamp for the New Normal – WTTC
https:/wttc.org/COVID-19/Safe-Travels-Global-Protocols-Stamp
Global Activation of Intention and Action
presencing.org/gaia
ADN40
live.adn40.mx
Geoparque Mixteca Alta
http://geoparquemixtecaalta.org
Marlene Ehrenberg Enriquez
Verena Gerber
Melissa Biggs
Moisés García Guzmán
Ron Mader
Las Vegas Water Tour
San Jerónimo Tlacochahuaya
Mérida
What are the conversations we need to be having?
La Cosecha
Mezcal
Virtual Tour
Quaranstreaming
El Foco
August 9, International Day of the World’s Indigenous People
September 27, World Tourism Day
February 8-14, 2021, Responsible Travel Week
Greetings and Saludos from Las Vegas
Estos chats son una prueba de un año de Zoom con amigos con los que me gustaría estar en contacto. Jennifer y Marlene me han enseñado mucho sobre México, la meditación, el patrimonio mundial y el yoga, además de otras cien conexiones aleatorias. Estas son las conversaciones que quiero cocrear y compartir a través de Planeta.com. Si bien visitar el Templo Mayor en la Ciudad de México o River Walk en San Antonio es una gran cosa que hacer, ir con un amigo o ser querido profundiza la experiencia. Entonces, en lugar de saltar en un avión y visitar en persona, configuraremos nuestras conversaciones de los viernes como recorridos virtuales (exploraciones y reminiscencias) de caminar o andar en bicicleta o comer juntos.
El viernes comenzaremos el chat privado a las 10 a.m., hora de México, para probar las cosas.
Tareas: Por favor, hágales saber a los demás sobre la próxima conversación. Intente hacer 3 de los siguientes:
Interactúa (suscríbete / me gusta / favorito / corazón / lo que sea) a través de nuestras cuentas:
Por favor, aliente positivamente a los demás.
¿Hay alguna pregunta que le gustaría hacer?
Friday, 530am Honolulu, 830am Las Vegas, 1030am Cuernavaca, 1130am Montreal, 1230pm Brasilia, 430pm London, 530pm Cape Town, 630pm Nairobi, 9pm Hyderabad, Saturday 130am Brisbane, 330am Auckland
Planeta