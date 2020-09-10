Planeta Live, September 2020

Poster

Where is the conversation? Conservation and culture fans, please join us Friday, September 25 for our monthly convo about conscious living and travel. This month’s confirmed include Jennifer, Marlene, and Roberto. We will be guided on a series of virtual tours with status reports and recommendations from Las Vegas, San Antonio, Cuernavaca, and Cusco.

Starting time: Friday, September 25, 10:30am Mexico, 8:30am Pacific – with transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube – youtube.com/c/ronmader

Among the topics for discussion:

Questions = Preguntas

What are you learning during the pandemic? = ¿Qué está aprendiendo durante la pandemia?

After the pandemic, where would you like to travel? = Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar?

What’s happening in August? = ¿Qué pasa en agosto?

What’s happening later this year and in 2021? = ¿Qué pasará más adelante este año y en 2021?

Do you have any beloved souvenirs? = ¿Tienes algún recuerdo querido?

¿Qué te inspira en las redes sociales?

Participants

Roberto Portugal

Reading List

Upcoming

The Facilitor’s Facilitator

A big thanks to Jennifer Morfin for guiding and behind-the-scenes assistance on Zoom and Facebook.

Conversations

Marlene has requested an email with instructions (tarea), so I am doing just that and posting the notes on Planeta.com.

These chats are a year-long test mastering Zoom with friends I would like to stay in contact. People’s experiences are so varied. This month we shaping the conversation as a virtual tour, a show-and-tell. A far different experience from jumping on a plane and visiting in-person!

In addition to the live chat, we are hosting a watch party the following Wednesday. Ron is updating timestamps (times when friends are introduced and when special comments are made) and various pages on this website.

Requests (Tareas) for On Camera Participants

Let Ron know if you would like to participate on camera via Zoom. If so, we’ll start the private chat at 10am Mexico, 8am Pacific to test things out.

Try to do 3 of the following:

Let others know about the upcoming conversation:

Interact (subscribe / like / fave / heart / whatever) via our accounts:

facebook.com/planetadotcom

flickr.com/photos/planeta

twitter.com/planetanews

youtube.com/user/ronmader

Requests for Viewers

Ask questions.

Please positive encouragement to the participants.

Let us know if there are other online resources, documents, webinars, events of interest to Planeta.com readers/viewers.

Español

Greetings and Saludos from Las Vegas

Estos chats son una prueba de un año de Zoom con amigos con los que me gustaría estar en contacto. Jennifer y Marlene me han enseñado mucho sobre México, la meditación, el patrimonio mundial y el yoga, además de otras cien conexiones aleatorias. Estas son las conversaciones que quiero cocrear y compartir a través de Planeta.com. Si bien visitar el Templo Mayor en la Ciudad de México o River Walk en San Antonio es una gran cosa que hacer, ir con un amigo o ser querido profundiza la experiencia. Entonces, en lugar de saltar en un avión y visitar en persona, configuraremos nuestras conversaciones de los viernes como recorridos virtuales (exploraciones y reminiscencias) de caminar o andar en bicicleta o comer juntos.

El viernes comenzaremos el chat privado a las 10 a.m., hora de México, para probar las cosas.

Tareas: Por favor, hágales saber a los demás sobre la próxima conversación. Intente hacer 3 de los siguientes:

Interactúa (suscríbete / me gusta / favorito / corazón / lo que sea) a través de nuestras cuentas:

https://facebook.com/planetadotcom

https://flickr.com/photos/planeta

https://twitter.com/planetanews

https://youtube.com/user/ronmader

Por favor, aliente positivamente a los demás.

¿Hay alguna pregunta que le gustaría hacer?

Friday, 530am Honolulu, 830am Las Vegas, 1030am Cuernavaca, 1130am Montreal, 1230pm Brasilia, 430pm London, 530pm Cape Town, 630pm Nairobi, 9pm Hyderabad, Saturday 130am Brisbane, 330am Auckland

Previously

