Planeta Live, October 2020

Where is the conversation? Conservation and culture fans, please join us Friday, October 30 for our monthly convo about conscious living and travel. This month for our #PlanetaLive conversation, we are talking with friends about Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), Halloween, All Souls Day and the connections between. Muertos in Janitzio, during Pandemia – there are major changes this year.

Starting time: Friday, October 30 12pm Las Vegas / 1pm Mexico – with transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube – youtube.com/c/ronmader

Among the topics for discussion:

Questions = Preguntas

What are you learning during the pandemic? = ¿Qué está aprendiendo durante la pandemia?

After the pandemic, where would you like to travel? = Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar?

What’s happening in August? = ¿Qué pasa en agosto?

What’s happening later this year and in 2021? = ¿Qué pasará más adelante este año y en 2021?

Do you have any beloved souvenirs? = ¿Tienes algún recuerdo querido?

¿Qué te inspira en las redes sociales?

A big thanks to Jennifer Morfin for guiding and behind-the-scenes assistance on Zoom and Facebook.

For those who are participating live and for friends who want to pay attention (and for us to follow what you are doing) = Para los que están participando en vivo y para los amigos que quieren estar atentos (y para que nosotros sigamos lo que estáis haciendo)

Marlene has requested an email with instructions (tarea), so I am doing just that and posting the notes on Planeta.com.

These chats are a year-long test mastering Zoom with friends I would like to stay in contact. People’s experiences are so varied. This month we shaping the conversation as a virtual tour, a show-and-tell. A far different experience from jumping on a plane and visiting in-person!

In addition to the live chat, we are hosting a watch party the following Wednesday. Ron is updating timestamps (times when friends are introduced and when special comments are made) and various pages on this website.

Español

Greetings and Saludos from Las Vegas

Estos chats son unos pruebas de un año de Zoom con amigos con los que me gustaría estar en contacto. Jennifer y Marlene me han enseñado mucho sobre México, la meditación, el patrimonio mundial y el yoga, además de otras cien conexiones aleatorias. Estas son las conversaciones que quiero cocrear y compartir a través de Planeta.com. Si bien visitar el Templo Mayor en la Ciudad de México o River Walk en San Antonio es una gran cosa que hacer, ir con un amigo o ser querido profundiza la experiencia. Entonces, en lugar de saltar en un avión y visitar en persona, configuraremos nuestras conversaciones de los viernes como recorridos virtuales (exploraciones y reminiscencias) de caminar o andar en bicicleta o comer juntos.

El viernes comenzaremos el chat privado a las 10 a.m., hora de México, para probar las cosas.

