Planeta Live, October 2020

Where is the conversation? Conservation and culture fans, please join us Friday, October 30 for our monthly convo about conscious living and travel. This month for our #PlanetaLive conversation, we are talking with friends about Day of the Dead (Dia de Muertos), Halloween, All Souls Day and the connections between. Muertos in Janitzio, during Pandemia – there are major changes this year.

Starting time: Friday, October 30 12pm Las Vegas / 1pm Mexico – with transmission on Planeta’s Facebook page – facebook.com/planetadotcom – and later uploaded to YouTube – youtube.com/c/ronmader

Among the topics for discussion:

Questions = Preguntas

  • What are you learning during the pandemic? = ¿Qué está aprendiendo durante la pandemia?
  • After the pandemic, where would you like to travel? = Después de la pandemia, ¿a dónde te gustaría viajar?
  • What’s happening in August? = ¿Qué pasa en agosto?
  • What’s happening later this year and in 2021? = ¿Qué pasará más adelante este año y en 2021?
  • Do you have any beloved souvenirs? = ¿Tienes algún recuerdo querido?
  • ¿Qué te inspira en las redes sociales?

Participants

Marlene Ehrenberg Enríquez
Jennifer Morfin
Ron Mader

Reading List

Day of the Dead Around the World 2020
Celebrating Day of the Dead in Mexico
Death Notebook
Death and Dying

Timestamps

Upcoming

Responsible Tourism Day
Responsible Travel Week 2021

The Facilitor’s Facilitator
A big thanks to Jennifer Morfin for guiding and behind-the-scenes assistance on Zoom and Facebook.

Paying Attention

For those who are participating live and for friends who want to pay attention (and for us to follow what you are doing) = Para los que están participando en vivo y para los amigos que quieren estar atentos (y para que nosotros sigamos lo que estáis haciendo)

Conversations
Marlene has requested an email with instructions (tarea), so I am doing just that and posting the notes on Planeta.com.

These chats are a year-long test mastering Zoom with friends I would like to stay in contact. People’s experiences are so varied. This month we shaping the conversation as a virtual tour, a show-and-tell. A far different experience from jumping on a plane and visiting in-person!

In addition to the live chat, we are hosting a watch party the following Wednesday. Ron is updating timestamps (times when friends are introduced and when special comments are made) and various pages on this website.

Requests (Tareas) for On Camera Participants
Let Ron know if you would like to participate on camera via Zoom. If so, we’ll start the private chat a half hour before the public conversation to test things out.

On the wish list – participants using headphones and muting themselves when not speaking.

Try to do 3 of the following:

Requests for Viewers

  • Ask questions.
  • Please positive encouragement to the participants.
  • Let us know if there are other online resources, documents, webinars, events of interest to Planeta.com readers/viewers.

Español
Greetings and Saludos from Las Vegas

Estos chats son unos pruebas de un año de Zoom con amigos con los que me gustaría estar en contacto. Jennifer y Marlene me han enseñado mucho sobre México, la meditación, el patrimonio mundial y el yoga, además de otras cien conexiones aleatorias. Estas son las conversaciones que quiero cocrear y compartir a través de Planeta.com. Si bien visitar el Templo Mayor en la Ciudad de México o River Walk en San Antonio es una gran cosa que hacer, ir con un amigo o ser querido profundiza la experiencia. Entonces, en lugar de saltar en un avión y visitar en persona, configuraremos nuestras conversaciones de los viernes como recorridos virtuales (exploraciones y reminiscencias) de caminar o andar en bicicleta o comer juntos.

El viernes comenzaremos el chat privado a las 10 a.m., hora de México, para probar las cosas.

Tareas: Por favor, hágales saber a los demás sobre la próxima conversación. Intente hacer 3 de los siguientes:

Interactúa (suscríbete / me gusta / favorito / corazón / lo que sea) a través de nuestras cuentas:
facebook.com/planetadotcom
flickr.com/photos/planeta
@planetanews
youtube.com/user/ronmader

Por favor, aliente positivamente a los demás.

¿Hay alguna pregunta que le gustaría hacer?

Previously

Planeta Live, September 2020
Planeta Live, August 2020
Planeta Live, July 2020
Planeta Live, June 2020

Planeta

About Planeta.com
Livestreaming and archived video
Zoom
2020 Calendar

