Planetary boundaries is the central concept in an Earth system framework proposed by a group of Earth system and environmental scientists led by Johan Rockström from the Stockholm Resilience Centre and Will Steffen from the Australian National University. In 2009, the group proposed a framework of “planetary boundaries” designed to define a “safe operating space for humanity” for the international community, including governments at all levels, international organizations, civil society, the scientific community and the private sector, as a precondition for sustainable development. – Wikipedia

Nine planetary boundaries

1. Climate change

2. Change in biosphere integrity (biodiversity loss and species extinction)

3. Stratospheric ozone depletion

4. Ocean acidification

5. Biogeochemical flows (phosphorus and nitrogen cycles)

6. Land-system change (for example deforestation)

7. Freshwater use

8. Atmospheric aerosol loading (microscopic particles in the atmosphere that affect climate and living organisms)

9. Introduction of novel entities (e.g. organic pollutants, radioactive materials, nanomaterials, and micro-plastics).

All planetary boundaries mapped out for the first time, six of nine crossed – Read “Earth beyond six of nine planetary boundaries” »

ChatGPT command: Simplify the following text: “This planetary boundaries framework update finds that six of the nine boundaries are transgressed, suggesting that Earth is now well outside of the safe operating space for humanity. Ocean acidification is close to being breached, while aerosol loading regionally exceeds the boundary. Stratospheric ozone levels have slightly recovered. The transgression level has increased for all boundaries earlier identified as overstepped. As primary production drives Earth system biosphere functions, human appropriation of net primary production is proposed as a control variable for functional biosphere integrity. This boundary is also transgressed. Earth system modeling of different levels of the transgression of the climate and land system change boundaries illustrates that these anthropogenic impacts on Earth system must be considered in a systemic context.”

ChatGPT: The update on the planetary boundaries framework shows that six out of nine boundaries are crossed, indicating that Earth is no longer within a safe range for humanity. Ocean acidification is nearly at a critical point, and aerosol pollution is exceeding safe levels in certain areas. While there’s been a slight improvement in stratospheric ozone levels, all previously exceeded boundaries are still being violated. The excessive use of Earth’s natural resources, particularly primary production, is contributing to this problem. Our impact on the climate and land systems needs to be viewed in a holistic way, considering the entire Earth system.

Translating: Planetary Boundaries

Spanish: Límites Planetarios

Portuguese: Limites Planetários

Russian: Планетарные границы

