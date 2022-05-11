May 12 is the International Day of Plant Health

Photo: Rojas de Cuauhtemoc (Some rights reserved)

A legacy of the the 2020-2021 International Year of Plant Health and starting in 2022, May 12 is the International Day of Plant Health. Hashtag: #PlantHealthDay

Key Links

fao.org/plant-health-day

International Day of Plant Health: Get Involved! (PDF)

@FAO

Press Releases

Plant health summit aims to boost food security, safeguard human health

Press Release: The First International Plant Health Conference

Get ready to celebrate the International Day of Plant Health

Questions

What are the ways the public can learn about and celebrate Plant Health Day? = ¿Cuáles son las formas en que el público puede conocer y celebrar el Día de la Sanidad Vegetal?

How is ‘Plant Health Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘Día de la Sanidad Vegetal’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para lenguas indígenas.

Background

The United Nations designated May 12 the International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment, and boost economic development.

Previously, the FAO hosted the International Year of Plant Health from 2020-2021. This endeavor was used to help promote the importance of plant health, which is a critical issue in addressing global hunger.

Embedded Tweets

📢 #SavetheDate | 2022 International Day of Plant Health Celebration



Join us for the first-ever #PlantHealthDay to discuss Plant Health Innovation for Food Security!



🗓️ When: May 12

🕜 Time: 13:30 PM CEST

📝 Register: https://t.co/lqBvP8veMq pic.twitter.com/DuNxU9G96N — FAO (@FAO) May 9, 2022

Plants make up 80% of the food we eat🌿🍎🌽🍓🍌



On 12 May, @FAO will celebrate #PlantHealthDay as an official @UN commemorative day for the first time.



Learn more: https://t.co/ocA33MM39k pic.twitter.com/3rd7niNp8U — ipbes (@IPBES) April 22, 2022

📢 The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming 12 May as the International Day of Plant Health (#IDPH). 🌱 https://t.co/hWVcYVaLna — IPPC | International Plant Protection Convention (@ippcnews) April 4, 2022

#PlantHealthDay – Minimize the risk of spreading pests & diseases through trade & travel by ensuring compliance with international #PlantHealthStandards



This helps reduce their spread which can seriously damage national #FoodSecurity, #environment & #economies@FAO @ippcnews pic.twitter.com/GSxbhoNSL8 — KEPHISKe (@KephisKe) May 10, 2022

Videos

Plant Health Day

