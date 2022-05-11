Photo: Rojas de Cuauhtemoc (Some rights reserved)
A legacy of the the 2020-2021 International Year of Plant Health and starting in 2022, May 12 is the International Day of Plant Health. Hashtag: #PlantHealthDay
- What are the ways the public can learn about and celebrate Plant Health Day? = ¿Cuáles son las formas en que el público puede conocer y celebrar el Día de la Sanidad Vegetal?
- How is ‘Plant Health Day’ translated in other languages? Bonus points for Indigenous languages. = ¿Cómo se traduce ‘Día de la Sanidad Vegetal’ a otros idiomas? Puntos de bonificación para lenguas indígenas.
Background
The United Nations designated May 12 the International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment, and boost economic development.
Previously, the FAO hosted the International Year of Plant Health from 2020-2021. This endeavor was used to help promote the importance of plant health, which is a critical issue in addressing global hunger.
