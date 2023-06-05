Photo: Ron Mader, Central de Abasto(s) (Some rights reserved)

Plastic = Synthetic material made from a wide range of organic polymers such as polyethylene, PVC, nylon, etc., that can be molded into shape while soft and then set into a rigid or slightly elastic form

Headlines

Why plastic doesn’t dry in the dishwasher – BBC

The US exports its plastic waste. But now other countries are rejecting it. – Boing Boing

Waste Land – NPR

How Big Oil Misled The Public Into Believing Plastic Would Be Recycled

Recommended Listening

The history of plastic – The story of plastic is the story of the modern world. It’s endlessly useful but an environmental headache.

Features

