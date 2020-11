Photo: Brisbane City Council

Platypus = a semiaquatic egg-laying mammal which frequents lakes and streams in eastern Australia. It has a sensitive pliable bill shaped like that of a duck, webbed feet with venomous spurs, and dense fur

Platypus in peril as national range shrinks a quarter in three decades

(New from me): Platypus in peril as national range shrinks a quarter in three decades https://t.co/5ui7DWFjFo — Peter Hannam (@p_hannam) November 22, 2020

The sort of monitoring area which could be achieved for platypus through eDNA – wow! @enviro_DNA #wildotways. Well done to Upper Barwon Landcare Network for some amazing citizen science piloting this exciting technique in the Otways. pic.twitter.com/AwhuyeUfWi — Lizzie Corke (@Lizzie_Corke) August 8, 2019

STOP THE PRESS! The first scientific description of the Platypus (published in 1799) now has a DOI: https://t.co/6STSicqVH6. This critical piece of historic literature is now part of the great linked network of scholarly research. cc @BioDivLibrary @CrossrefOrg @atlaslivingaust pic.twitter.com/b5MNpJhsbn — Nicole Kearney (@nicolekearney) October 1, 2020

Platypus

