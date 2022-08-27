Playlist = a list of recorded songs or selected videos

In this guide look at old school playlists and give a shoutout to radio stations – WTIP – that make it easy to learn what was just played. Also, we show how to create playlists on YouTube and YouTube Music. Let us know if the concepts are applicable in other circumstances.

Also see: mixtape

DIY Playlists

Pay attention to the continuing gamification of the social web. Points are scored by digital curator/creators by simply being an esteemed source. Do we make it easy or difficult to spark conversations IRL and online? On this page we will spotlight some public playlists on YouTube Music and YouTube.

Why? Making and maintaining a playlist is sometimes challenging. This page attempts to make playlist making (and listening / viewing) easy.

Headlines

This 715-song playlist is scientifically verified to give you the chills, thanks to “frisson”

Translating: Playlist

Spanish: Lista de reproducción

Translating: Can you make a playlist?

Spanish: ¿Puedes crear una lista de reproducción?

Translating: Can you edit a playlist?

Spanish: ¿Puedes editar una lista de reproducción?

Radio

WTIP (Grand Marais, Minnesota)

YouTube Music Examples

music.youtube.com/library/playlists

2022

Better Days

Melimusica

R.E.M.

They Might Be Giants (TMBG)

YouTube Examples

IUCN Playlists

Ron Mader Playlists

Roofdog

Embedded Tweets

So I just started driving for uber and Lyft and I’ve been getting a lot more compliments on my music since generalizing my passengers by 1 of these 11 playlists pic.twitter.com/WhX1O5wZ4b — 🦋 (@TEEJUS___) February 25, 2018

