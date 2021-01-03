Photo: Carlsbad Caverns

National Park Service theme for January 2021: Plot Your Path. Are you ready for a new year, new goals, and new adventures? Share what paths you hope to take this year. Hashtag: #PlotYourPath

The new year of 2021 offers a fresh start for park, program, partnerships, and visitors. Let’s share what we hope to accomplish this new year, while also inviting people to share their own goals of enjoying parks and programs or using the opportunities they provide to meet their personal resolutions. Remind people to recreate responsibly as one of the ways to stay adaptive to challenges the new year may have.

"Hark! How the bells, little ice bells, all seem to say, visit this way," or something like that…



What do you plan on doing at #niobraransr this #newyear2021? #plotyourpath #findyourpark #EncuentraTuParque #nps



Photo: NPS, G. Warrick pic.twitter.com/EkmjDSjQne — Niobrara National Scenic River (@NiobraraNPS) December 26, 2020

It's the last day of 2020, and here at Sleeping Bear Dunes we're thinking about what the future holds.



What are your goals for the new year? Take the time to #PlotYourPath and be sure to include the Lakeshore in your plans!#SleepingBear50 #FindYourPark #EncuentraTuParque pic.twitter.com/Nf74ZRkV6u — Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (@SleepingBearNPS) December 31, 2020

…and as the clock struck midnight, they faced forward, eager to see what the new year has in store for them✨



This year, #PlotYourPath to new adventures, new knowledge, and maybe even some new National Parks. From all of us at Wolf Trap, #HappyNewYear! pic.twitter.com/MnDum8NCxq — Wolf Trap Natl Park (@Wolf_Trap_NPS) January 1, 2021

“Without leaps of imagination or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all is a form of planning.” –Gloria Steinem. All great adventures start with a plan. Where will yours take you? #plotyourpath #recreateresponsibly https://t.co/aYshYuzn8U pic.twitter.com/OO10UsjgPd — CanyonlandsNPS (@CanyonlandsNPS) January 1, 2021

This year we will celebrate the International Year of Caves and Karst! The NPS preserves 4,700+ caves.



How will you celebrate caves and karst this year?



NPS / Daniel Chailloux and Peter Bosted#FindYourPark #EncuetraTuParque #CarlsbadCaverns #IYCK2021 #PlotYourPath pic.twitter.com/jBN64fEKqy — Carlsbad Caverns NPS (@CavernsNPS) January 1, 2021

