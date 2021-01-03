Photo: Carlsbad Caverns
National Park Service theme for January 2021: Plot Your Path. Are you ready for a new year, new goals, and new adventures? Share what paths you hope to take this year. Hashtag: #PlotYourPath
The new year of 2021 offers a fresh start for park, program, partnerships, and visitors. Let’s share what we hope to accomplish this new year, while also inviting people to share their own goals of enjoying parks and programs or using the opportunities they provide to meet their personal resolutions. Remind people to recreate responsibly as one of the ways to stay adaptive to challenges the new year may have.
Key Links
NPS Servicewide Themes
January 2021 Monthly Theme: Plot Your Path
Hashtags
Planeta