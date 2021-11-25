home USA Plymouth 2020

Photo: Plimoth Patuxet Museums, Mayflower II, Plimoth’s full-scale reproduction of the tall ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth in 1620

November 2021 – This is the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving European settlers shared with the Wampanoag people.

Headlines
What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale – Indian Country Today
A Wampanoag retelling of Thanksgiving – Indian Country Today
How America Outgrew the Pilgrims – Politico

Plymouth Rock
Plimoth Patuxet Museums@plimoth

400th anniversary
plymouth400inc.org@Plymouth_400
mayflower400uk.org@mayflower400uk
Plans for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower have been announced. Here’s what’s happening.
Pilgrim-mage – Boston Herald

Background: The Mayflower first anchored in the harbor of Provincetown, Massachusetts on November 11, 1620. The settlers officially disembarked on December 21, 1620. First Thanksgiving: 1621.

Plymouth

