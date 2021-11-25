Plymouth 2020

Photo: Plimoth Patuxet Museums, Mayflower II, Plimoth’s full-scale reproduction of the tall ship that brought the Pilgrims to Plymouth in 1620

November 2021 – This is the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving European settlers shared with the Wampanoag people.

What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving? The Wampanoag Side of the Tale – Indian Country Today

A Wampanoag retelling of Thanksgiving – Indian Country Today

How America Outgrew the Pilgrims – Politico

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving. https://t.co/RVuKA3a7hH — Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry) November 5, 2021

Background: The Mayflower first anchored in the harbor of Provincetown, Massachusetts on November 11, 1620. The settlers officially disembarked on December 21, 1620. First Thanksgiving: 1621.

