Photo: Russelstreet, Narrow Neck Beach

Wikipedia: Metrosideros excelsa – aka pōhutukawa, New Zealand Christmas tree – is a coastal evergreen tree in the myrtle family, Myrtaceae, that produces a brilliant display of red (or occasionally orange, yellow or white) flowers

Headlines

New Zealand’s Iconic Pōhutukawa Tree May Have Roots in Australia – Smithsonian

40 year-old pōhutukawa return to Quay Street in overnight crane-lift – Our Auckland

Elsewhere on the Web

doc.govt.nz

globaltrees.org

Embedded Tweets

While the city was sleeping, Auckland’s urban ngahere/forest welcomed home the first two of seven mature pōhutukawa to Quay Street in a nine-hour crane operation | OurAuckland https://t.co/BrIBbmA9P0 — aklcouncil (@AklCouncil) April 22, 2021

This pohutukawa joins several others recently planted in Te Wānanga – the new downtown public space next to the Ferry Building.



Aftet years of engineering, piling, concreting etc it is just great to see this place nearing completion. Soon it will be ready for everyone to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/tW363Fn5Oa — George Weeks (@GeorgeWeeks2014) April 21, 2021

Twitter

@Pohutukawa6

Photos

Wikipedia

Metrosideros excelsa

Planeta