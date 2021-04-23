home New Zealand Pōhutukawa

Pōhutukawa

Photo: Russelstreet, Narrow Neck Beach

Wikipedia: Metrosideros excelsa – aka pōhutukawa, New Zealand Christmas tree – is a coastal evergreen tree in the myrtle family, Myrtaceae, that produces a brilliant display of red (or occasionally orange, yellow or white) flowers

Headlines
New Zealand’s Iconic Pōhutukawa Tree May Have Roots in Australia – Smithsonian
40 year-old pōhutukawa return to Quay Street in overnight crane-lift – Our Auckland

Elsewhere on the Web
doc.govt.nz
globaltrees.org

Embedded Tweets

Twitter
@Pohutukawa6

Photos

Pohutukawa

Wikipedia
Metrosideros excelsa

Planeta

New Zealand = Aotearoa
Trees

