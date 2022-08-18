Pompeii was an ancient city located in what is now the comune of Pompei near Naples in the Campania region of Italy. Pompeii is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Italy, with approximately 2.5 million visitors annually.

Pompeii – Natalie Haynes – Why are ripe pomegranates and some squashed grapes such key archaeological finds from the ancient city of Pompeii? Natalie discusses with archaeologist Dr Sophie Hay.

Vesuvius is the only active volcano on mainland Europe.

The volcanic eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in AD 79 entombed Roman Pompeii in ash. Whether the eruption was in August or September matters. This thread examines the relationship of seasonality with ancient foodways, tourism, athletic games, Roman jobs, disease & more

Great to have the opportunity today to visit the new #Pompeii exhibition @ParcoColosseo

