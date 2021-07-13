Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework

Photos: Grand Canyon National Park

First draft debuts this month and documents goals and targets needed to bend the curve of biodiversity loss. Is there a way to stem the tide of species extinction? Line-by-line negotiations by government officials begin August 23. The global framework is scheduled to be adopted in October at the CBD meeting in Kunming, China.

cbd.int – WG2020-03

iucn.org

unep-wcmc.org

What are the next steps for the framework? = ¿Cuáles son los próximos pasos para el marco? = Quelles sont les prochaines étapes pour le cadre?

Who and when is editing taking place? = ¿Quién y cuándo se lleva a cabo la edición? = Qui et quand le montage a-t-il lieu?

When do we expect the final draft? = ¿Cuándo esperamos el borrador final? = Quand attendons-nous le projet final?

Press Conference for the Release of the First Draft of the post 2020 Global Biodiversity Outlook

UN plan would protect 30% of oceans and land to stem extinctions – New Scientist

Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

10 things you need to know about the new post-2020 global plan for nature

Biodiversity Negotiations Fail to Call for Global Halt to Species Extinctions – CBD

U.N. Body Releases Draft Plan to Put Biodiversity on Path to Recovery by 2050

📢COMING UP: Launch of the first draft of the #post2020 global #biodiversity framework



Learn more about the framework at a media briefing, featuring Co-Chairs @BasilevanHavre & @sabinofrancis & CBD Exec Sec'y @mremae.



📅12 July, 10 a.m. ET



📌Livestream: https://t.co/seItGUJ2hL pic.twitter.com/liQ84TdoII — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) July 12, 2021

World agrees to make 30% of oceans and land a protected area to stem extinctions & nature loss, in the first draft of @UNBiodiversity #post2020 framework. But the plan will almost certainly change when line-by-line negotiations start on 22 August https://t.co/AJpAXBVV50 #COP15 pic.twitter.com/4tg7aUftGW — Adam Vaughan (@adamvaughan_uk) July 12, 2021

"We have goals that define the 2050 Vision in measurable terms to ensure that we are getting there."



Co-Chair @sabinofrancis at a press conference on the launch of the first draft of the #post2020 global #biodiversity framework.



🔴Watch live: https://t.co/seItGUJ2hL#ForNature pic.twitter.com/VGVpkjzhuW — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) July 12, 2021

If we go on with ‘business-as-usual’, we will continue to fray the fabric of life—biodiversity🕸



The framework is a chance to galvanize action & transform our world for the benefit of all



Learn more about #post2020 w/ @UNBiodiversity today at 4pm CEThttps://t.co/7LBij7kr2q pic.twitter.com/t7fV0y27EW — ipbes (@IPBES) July 12, 2021

"We have attempted to address direct drivers of #biodiversity loss as well as indirect drivers."



– Co-Chair @sabinofrancis at a press conference on the launch of the first draft of the #post2020 global #biodiversity framework.



🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/seItGUJ2hL#ForNature #COP15 pic.twitter.com/KKSlZRFEC9 — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) July 12, 2021

"This is a framework for everyone – governments, business, everyday people and our choices."



Co-Chair Co-Chair @BasilevanHavre ​at a press conference on the launch of the first draft of the #post2020 global #biodiversity framework.



🔴 Watch live: https://t.co/seItGUJ2hL#COP15 pic.twitter.com/jFEPeDWGkb — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) July 12, 2021

#Coralreefs are vital for all life on Earth-but we are losing them at an unprecedented rate 📉



To reverse this decline, we need a framework to galvanise urgent action by governments & society🚨



Learn more about the #Post2020 GBF #ForNature & #ForCoral ➡️ https://t.co/xpTgXYGBR1 pic.twitter.com/6FtdqSReLP — ICRI Secretariat (@ICRI_Coral_Reef) July 12, 2021

“An ambitious & measurable #post2020 biodiversity framework which drives our actions to end biodiversity loss, is an important insurance policy to secure the future for people & planet.” – @andersen_inger



1st draft of the framework ➡️ https://t.co/Gbf4DUEwLR#COP15 #ForNature pic.twitter.com/skdK1z74xg — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) July 12, 2021

"Not everything can be achieved by 2030, but we must be on a path to recovery and the Targets are what is necessary to do that."



CBD Deputy Exec Sec'y @hdavidcooper at the press conference on the first draft of the #post2020 framework.



🔴 LIVE: https://t.co/seItGUJ2hL#COP15 pic.twitter.com/kG9yoI0r7d — UN Biodiversity (@UNBiodiversity) July 12, 2021

Aichi – Benefit Sharing – Biodiversity – Conservation – Decade – Ecosystem – Extinction Rate – Extinction Risk – Framework – Global – Goals – Indicators – Milestones – Monitoring – Nature – Outlook – Relatable – Sustainability – Targets – Transboundary – Transparency – Working Group

