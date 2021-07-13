home Biodiversity Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework

Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework

By Ron Mader   Posted in Biodiversity
Photos: Grand Canyon National Park

Spotlight on the Post 2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Hashtag: #post2020

First draft debuts this month and documents goals and targets needed to bend the curve of biodiversity loss. Is there a way to stem the tide of species extinction? Line-by-line negotiations by government officials begin August 23. The global framework is scheduled to be adopted in October at the CBD meeting in Kunming, China.

Key Links
cbd.intWG2020-03
iucn.org
unep-wcmc.org

Questions

  • What are the next steps for the framework? = ¿Cuáles son los próximos pasos para el marco? = Quelles sont les prochaines étapes pour le cadre?
  • Who and when is editing taking place? = ¿Quién y cuándo se lleva a cabo la edición? = Qui et quand le montage a-t-il lieu?
  • When do we expect the final draft? = ¿Cuándo esperamos el borrador final? = Quand attendons-nous le projet final?

Press Conference for the Release of the First Draft of the post 2020 Global Biodiversity Outlook

Headlines
UN plan would protect 30% of oceans and land to stem extinctions – New Scientist

Elsewhere on the Web
Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services
10 things you need to know about the new post-2020 global plan for nature
Biodiversity Negotiations Fail to Call for Global Halt to Species Extinctions – CBD
U.N. Body Releases Draft Plan to Put Biodiversity on Path to Recovery by 2050

Embedded Tweets

“Not everything can be achieved by 2030, but we must be on a path to recovery and the Targets are what is necessary to do that.” CBD Deputy Exec Sec’y @hdavidcooper at the press conference on the first draft of the #post2020 framework.

Buzzwords

Aichi – Benefit Sharing – Biodiversity – Conservation – Decade – Ecosystem – Extinction Rate – Extinction Risk – Framework – Global – Goals – Indicators – Milestones – Monitoring – Nature – Outlook – Relatable – Sustainability – Targets – Transboundary – Transparency – Working Group

Planeta

Biodiversity
15th Biodiversity COP (2021)
Biodiversity Bingo
Aichi Biodiversity Targets
Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 

