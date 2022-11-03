Photo: Ron Mader, Las Vegas (Some rights reserved)

Post Office = the public department or corporation responsible for mail services and (in some countries) telecommunications

Questions = Preguntas

Who wants to go to the post office? = ¿Quién quiere ir a la oficina de correos?

When does the post office open? = ¿Cuándo abre la oficina de correos?

US Postal Service

usps.com

book rate

shipping restrictions

forwarding mail

COVID-19 Tests

Recommended Listening

Did you know there’s a functioning ‘post office’ at Burning Man? – Black Rock City in Northern Nevada becomes a temporary city of 80,000 people during Burning Man, and one of the elements that make it an actual city is the post office.

Celebrations

November 12 Postal Carriers’ Day (Mexico)

Photos

Planeta