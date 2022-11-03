Photo: Ron Mader, Las Vegas (Some rights reserved)
Post Office = the public department or corporation responsible for mail services and (in some countries) telecommunications
Questions = Preguntas
- Who wants to go to the post office? = ¿Quién quiere ir a la oficina de correos?
- When does the post office open? = ¿Cuándo abre la oficina de correos?
US Postal Service
usps.com
book rate
shipping restrictions
forwarding mail
COVID-19 Tests
Recommended Listening
Did you know there’s a functioning ‘post office’ at Burning Man? – Black Rock City in Northern Nevada becomes a temporary city of 80,000 people during Burning Man, and one of the elements that make it an actual city is the post office.
Celebrations
November 12 Postal Carriers’ Day (Mexico)
Photos
Planeta