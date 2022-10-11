Potatoes Links

Screenshot: International Year of the Potato (Some rights reserved)

Links relevant to potatoes presented in somewhat random fashion:

Scoot Over Oat Milk; There’s a New Kid in Town—Potato Milk

The endurance of Japan’s simple street snack

History of Potatoes – What’s Cooking America

My Hunt for the Original McDonald’s French-Fry Recipe

May 30 is National Potato Day in Perú #DíaNacionalDeLaPapa

Potato Park (Cusco, Peru)

The Thriving Biodiversity of Peru’s Potato Park – UN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Funeral Potatoes – Food Network

The sweet potato or sweetpotato is a dicotyledonous plant that belongs to the bindweed or morning glory family, Convolvulaceae. Its large, starchy, sweet-tasting tuberous roots are used as a root vegetable. The young shoots and leaves are sometimes eaten as greens. Wikipedia

Sweet potato is only distantly related to the common potato (Solanum tuberosum), both being in the order Solanales.

Food Security

The humble potato is being rediscovered as a nutritious crop that could cheaply feed an increasingly hungry world.

International Year of the Potato 2008 – potato2008.org no longer works

As a Peruvian 🇵🇪 living abroad is always tempting to spread the “potato gospel” while at meetings. Today I couldn’t resist to do it:

– “Hey, Did you know that in the Andes we have more than 3 thousand types of potatoes?” 🥔🥔🥔 ⛰ 😅 — Américo Mendoza Mori 🇵🇪 (@ameriqo) November 5, 2019

This is a monument to potatoes. It is the best monument in Boston. pic.twitter.com/lpv4YWXRSD — Andy Woodruff (@awoodruff) August 29, 2017

Ecofestival de la Papa Nativa

December 10-14 Ecofestival de la papa nativa (Mérida, Venezeual)

http://www.ipc.gob.ve/instituto-del-patrimonio-cultural/item/34-declarado-patrimonio-cultural-saberes-asociados-a-la-papa-nativa

The Great Trentham Spudfest! 23rd-25th May, 2008

Trentham Australia – Already the Trentham Bakery, Trentham Café & Country Crafts, Mrs. Marples Tearooms, the Pig & Whistle Hotel, Red Beard Bakery and the Trentham Hotel are having special potato dishes on their menu for the weekend and one course of the Neighbourhood House Dinner (May 24 at Supper Room, Mechanics Hall) will be a special potato dish. There should also be a potato product cooking competition, a display of different varieties plus some for sale, a display of historical and current potato digging machinery and the Historical Society are organizing bus tours of local potato diggers huts.”

Production and Consumption

The world potato sector is undergoing major changes. Until the early 1990s, most potatoes were grown and consumed in Europe, North America and countries of the former Soviet Union. Since then, there has been a dramatic increase in potato production and demand in Asia, Africa and Latin America, where output rose from less than 30 million tonnes in the early 1960s to more than 165 million tonnes in 2007. FAO data shows that in 2005, for the first time, the developing world’s potato production exceeded that of the developed world. China is now the biggest potato producer, and almost a third of all potatoes is harvested in China and India. potato2008.org/en/world/index.html

Baked Potatoes – Mashed Potatoes – Papas – Potatoes – Scalloped Potatoes – Vegetables – Yam

Potato

