Photo: Potatoes from the Sierra Juárez, México
Potato = a starchy plant tuber which is one of the most important food crops, cooked and eaten as a vegetable
Questions = Preguntas
After the pandemic when travel becomes accessible again, any tips on visiting/supporting potato farmers in Perú? = Después de la pandemia, cuando los viajes vuelvan a ser accesibles, ¿algún consejo para visitar / apoyar a los productores de papa en Perú?
2021 Natural History Museum
Elsewhere on the Web
History of Potatoes – What’s Cooking America
My Hunt for the Original McDonald’s French-Fry Recipe
CIP
cipotato.org
Facebook.com/cipotato
Youtube
@Cipotato
Potato Park (Cusco, Peru)
parquedelapapa.org
Facebook
The Thriving Biodiversity of Peru’s Potato Park – UN
Other Events
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
http://www.famousidahopotatobowl.com
Recipes
Funeral Potatoes – Food Network
Food Security
The humble potato is being rediscovered as a nutritious crop that could cheaply feed an increasingly hungry world.
International Year
International Year of the Potato 2008 – potato2008.org no longer works
Soundcloud
Embedded Tweets
Wikipedia
Potato
International Year
Places
Planeta.com