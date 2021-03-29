Indigenous Peoples

Wikipedia: The Potawatomi, also spelled Pottawatomi and Pottawatomie (among many variations), are a Native American people of the Great Plains, upper Mississippi River, and western Great Lakes region. They traditionally speak the Potawatomi language, a member of the Algonquin family. The Potawatomi call themselves Neshnabé, a cognate of the word Anishinaabe.



In 1838, the Potawatomi Indians in the state of Indiana were forcibly removed from their ancestral homelands by order of the U.S. government. The 859 Potawatomi who started the journey travelled across Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and finally Kansas before finally arriving at their intended destination. The loss of life, 41 in total, resulted in the removal becoming known as the Potawatomi Trail of Death.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is the federally-recognized government of the Potawatomi people and exercises governmental jurisdiction in an area bounded by the North Canadian River, the South Canadian River, the Pottawatomie-Seminole County boundary (on the east), and the Indian Meridian (on the west).

Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi

Culture and Historic Preservation Office of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi

The Citizen Potawatomi Cultural Heritage Center

