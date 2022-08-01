This week: Simulated journey to Pretoria and greater Tshwane. Suggestions welcome. We are highlighting, embedding, and sharing links found via deep social web dives on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. What would locals like others know about this part of South Africa? Any recommendations for visitors this week attending the university’s meetup Global Humanities Institute 2022: Climate Justice and Problems of Scale?

Pretoria (Zulu: ePitoli) is know as Jacaranda City thanks to the thousands of jacaranda trees that line city and surban streets. The estimated 70,000 trees bloom late September to middle November.

Pretoria is one of South Africa’s three capital cities, serving as the seat of the executive branch of government.

Pretoria hosts all foreign embassies to South Africa

What is the difference between Pretoria and Tshwane?

City of Tswane: The City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality is classified as a Category A municipality by the Municipal Demarcation Board in terms of Section 4 of the Local Government: Municipal Structures Act, 1998 (Act 117 of 1998). The Municipality was established on 5 December 2000 through the integration of various municipalities and councils that had previously served the greater Pretoria area and surrounding areas.

Peter Raper: Tshwane is the Tswana name for the Apies River. This name has been used by Tswana speakers for many years also to refer to the city of Pretoria. In the process of the transformation of geographical names in South Africa, the name Tshwane has been proposed as a replacement for the name Pretoria.

Current time in Pretoria

Universities

up.ac.za – Facebook – YouTube – @UPTuks

Government

tshwane.gov.za

Radio

tuksfm.co.za – schedule – @TuksFM1072 Live this life

lekkerfm.com

pretoriafm.co.za

Museums

Ditsong National Museum of Natural History

Exhibits include hominid fossils from the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.

News

pretorianews.co.za – @pretorianews

Parks

Pretoria National Botanical Garden – sanbi.org/gardens/pretoria – @PretoriaGarden is a “76-hectare urban oasis is a pristine getaway situated in the eastern suburbs of South Africa’s administrative capital.” Managed by @SANBI_ZA

Sports

Loftus Versfeld is home to the Bulls – bullsrugby.co.za – @BlueBullsRugby – which competes in the United Rugby Championship, having competed in the Super Rugby competition until 2020. The stadium has been used for major sporting events since 1903.

Videos

Driving around downtown – Thermo Man

Nearby: Tswaing Meteorite Crater

40km northwest of Pretoria

http://www.iol.co.za/travel/south-africa/gauteng/ancient-crater-right-on-pretorias-doorstep-2029426

Pretoria

Features

