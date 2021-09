Queensland has a bit of everything, including the Gold Coast’s subtropical rainforests, the Great Barrier Reef and Fraser Island. Prominent cities are Brisbane and Cairns. Pay attention to smaller towns such as Cooktown.

Geography

Queensland is Australia’s second-largest state. The state is divided by the Tropic of Capricorn.

Natural World

There are around 54 species of frogs in Queensland.

Embedded Tweets

Recommended for anyone traveling or living in coastal Queensland – a brand new app exploring sound and place https://t.co/g6g6tSs4zn #wildoz pic.twitter.com/auIVlmXbHK — Ron Mader (@ronmader) July 20, 2017

Features

Parks

Cities

Reports

Planeta.com