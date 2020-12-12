Quokka = Australian marsupial (Setonix brachyurus)

Quokkas are found on some smaller islands off the coast of Western Australia, particularly Rottnest Island, just off Perth, and also Bald Island near Albany, and in isolated scattered populations in forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany. A small colony exists at the eastern limit of their range in a protected area of Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve, where they co-exist with the critically endangered Gilbert’s potoroo. – Wikipedia

Headlines

If you haven’t taken a selfie with a quokka, you haven’t lived – Mashable

Recommended Listening

The happiest animal in the world

Embedded Tweets

Another pic from Wadjemup. For my overseas friends, this is a quokka, a marsupial only found on the island (though a few escapees from the island have landed themselves a permanent relocation to Perth Zoo). pic.twitter.com/dsgTursU2n — Steph (@frogl3t) March 10, 2019

Quokka population almost wiped out by bushfire to take more than a decade to recover, study finds https://t.co/ifV8EYM5CH — ABC Perth (@abcperth) December 10, 2020

