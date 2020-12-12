home Australia, Wildlife Quokkas

Quokkas

Photo: Sam West

Quokka = Australian marsupial (Setonix brachyurus)

Quokkas are found on some smaller islands off the coast of Western Australia, particularly Rottnest Island, just off Perth, and also Bald Island near Albany, and in isolated scattered populations in forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany. A small colony exists at the eastern limit of their range in a protected area of Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve, where they co-exist with the critically endangered Gilbert’s potoroo. – Wikipedia

If you haven’t taken a selfie with a quokka, you haven’t lived – Mashable

The happiest animal in the world

Quokka

Rottnest Island = Wadjemup

