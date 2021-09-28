Lingo Cards

Radical Collaboration = Finding immediate ways to be helpful to others and to be helped by others

For those keen on the ideals behind responsible tourism – good places to live are good places to visit – now is a good time to work on the specifics. Not only in theory but in practice.

Planeta.com proposes an immediate call to action with our readers, listeners, and viewers. Radical Collaboration:

Call for radical collaboration among those keen on the ideals behind responsible tourism – good places to live are good places to visit. Now is a good time to work on the specifics, not only in theory but in practice. = Llame a la colaboración radical entre aquellos interesados en los ideales detrás del turismo responsable: los buenos lugares para vivir son buenos lugares para visitar. Ahora es un buen momento para trabajar en los detalles, no solo en la teoría sino en la práctica.

Consider the idea that we could be better communicators and collaborators. We don’t have to agree on everything to make 2021 a little better. This page documents a shared journey among friends.

More about this during Responsible Travel Week.

What you can do

Bonus Points

Livestreaming. Mainstreaming is livestreaming plus engagement – letting others know how to access live video and how to participate, interact. Double bonus points when hosts of videos announce ahead of time when the stream will start.

Embedded Tweets

@adriangrenier – best advice to entrepreneurs: collaboration you can't move the world on your own #Reimagination — aliciaaitken (@aliciaaitken) November 2, 2017

'tourism has a high happiness quotient' to leverage this value we need new forms of collaboration, radical thinking' Geoffrey Lipman #IIPT — The Blue Yonder (@theblueyonder) May 16, 2011

